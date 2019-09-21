Live coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium as the No. 19 Montana Grizzlies host Monmouth to close out their non-conference schedule.
Former Montana Grizzly No. 37 Tucker Schye, from Malta, raises the No. 37 flag during the pregame ceremonies.
Monmouth starting middle linebacker Evan Powell isn't in full uniform, wearing a jersey and street clothes. Montana tight end Matt Rensvold, from Polson, is on the sideline in a jersey and shorts.
Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. Monmouth receives the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Montana's Ryder Rice is called for a roughing the passer penalty, moving the ball into Griz territory. UM LB Dante Olson comes up the middle untouched on third-and-3 and sacks Monmouth QB Kenji Bahar for a loss of 10 yards to the 49-yard line, forcing a punt.
Montana senior left guard Angel Villanueva goes down, the trainers look at his right knee and he walks off on his own with a slight limp. Redshirt freshman Tyler Ganoung comes in to replace him. Jerry Louie-McGee gets hammered on a third-down throw over the middle and drops the pass, forcing a punt.
Montana safety Robby Hauck is called for pass interference on third-and-7. That gives Monmouth a first down and moves the ball to its own 33-yard line. Kalispell Glacier grad Patrick O'Connell comes with up a 10-yard sack that puts Monmouth behind the chains and helps lead to a punt.
Dalton Sneed is picked off on a pass to Sammy Akem down the right sideline as the ball bounces around between Akem and cornerback Justin Terry. Anthony Budd comes up with the interception, his FCS-leading fourth of the season. On third-and-2, Monmouth is called for a false start and delay of game, and will line up to punt to open the second quarter.
End first quarter: Montana 0, Monmouth 0
Second quarter
Monmouth's punt travels just 19 yards, and Montana starts at its own 40-yard line. Three plays after wide receiver Samori Toure dropped a potential touchdown pass broken up by Terry, Sneed connects with a wide-open Bryson Deming over the middle for a 23-yard touchdown. Brandon Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 7, Monmouth 0, 12:35 left in the half. 6 plays, 60 yards, in 2:20.
On third-and-10, Bahar scrambles for 13 yards to the Montana 32-yard line. On fourth-and-4, Monmouth tight end Shawn Clark comes up with a 25-yard catch over a leaping Josh Sandry at the 1-yard line. Monmouth running back Devell Jones scores on a 1-yard run on the next play. Matt Mosquera PAT good. SCORE: Montana 7, Monmouth 7, 8:21 left in the first half. 11 plays, 77 yards, in 4:07.
Montana sophomore Malik Flowers runs back the kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. That's his second career kickoff return touchdown, his first since Sept. 15, 2018, at Western Illinois. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 14, Monmouth 7, 8:08 left in the first half.
Olson and Rice team up to take down Pete Guerriero in the backfield on third-and-1 the 39-yard line, forcing a Monmouth punt.
Montana wide receiver Mitch Roberts, a Missoula Sentinel grad, is subbed in for Toure, who drops his second pass of the game. Roberts comes up with catches of 16 and 11 yards over the next three plays. One play after Sneed is sacked, he connects with Roberts for a 25-yard gain to the 28-yard line. On a trick play, Sneed throws backwards to Toure, who lofts a 24-yard pass to wide-open tight end Colin Bingham, a Missoula Big Sky grad, in the end zone. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 21, Monmouth 7, 1:38 left in the first half. 12 plays, 90 yards in 3:55.
Monmouth gets three plays of 10 or more yards and is helped by a holding penalty by cornerback Dareon Nash as it marches down the field. Bahar connects with Clark for an 8-yard TD. Mosquera PAT good. SCORE: Montana 21, Monmouth 14, 0:20 left in the first half. 7 plays, 75 yards in 1:18.
Montana gets down tot he 39-yard line in the closing seconds, and instead of taking a shot at a Hail Mary, Sneed throws a pass to Gabe Sulser in the flat, and he gets down to the 12-yard line before being tackle.
End second quarter: Montana 21, Monmouth 14
Third quarter
On third-and-1 at the 9-yard line, Sneed fakes a handoff to true freshman running back Nick Ostmo and lofts a pass over the middle to Bingham in the end zone. Purdy PAT wide left. SCORE: Montana 27, Monmouth 14, 12:52 left. 7 plays, 61 yards in 2:03.
Montana redshirt freshman DE Alex Gubner spins out of a block and get his first career sack by taking down Bahar for a loss of 7 yards. That helps leads to a Monmouth punt.
Sneed is ruled to have fumbled, but the call is reversed and the ball stays with Montana. Capping the drive, Marcus Knight takes the handoff, starts right, bounces left to a bunch of open field and walks into the end zone for a 5-yard score. 2-point run by Colin Bingham fails. SCORE: Montana 33, Monmouth 14, 8:07 left in the quarter. 9 plays, 59 yards in 1:43.
Flowers, who returned a kickoff 100 yards, makes a touchdown-saving tackle on a Monmouth return that Matt Castronuova runs back 43 yards to the Montana 47-yard line. Montana was ruled to have stopped Bahar on a QB sneak on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line, but the call was reversed upon review to a touchdown. 2-point pass failed, Josh Sandry TFL. SCORE: Montana 33, Monmouth 21, 5:10 left in the quarter. 8 plays, 47 yards in 2:57.
Montana goes three-and-out with drops by Sammy Akem and Jerry Louie-McGee, followed by a Monmouth three-and-out and another Griz three-and-out.
Montana's Patrick O'Connell bats down a pass, but a pass interference penalty by Justin Calhoun on the next play extends the Monmouth drive. Monmouth goes for it on fourth-and-1 at the Griz 42-yard line, and Dante Olson tackles Jones for a loss.
End third quarter: Montana 33, Monmouth 20
Fourth quarter
Monmouth strongside linebacker DeJaun Cooper is called for targeting on Griz TE Bryson Deming. Call is confirmed, and Cooper is ejected. Montana has a 31-yard rushing touchdown by Marcus Knight negated by a holding penalty on left tackle Conlan Beaver. The drive ends when Sneed fumbles, forced by Davis Smith and recovered by Russell Davidson at the Monmouth 32-yard line.
Monmouth converts the turnover into a touchdown on fourth-and-4 when Bahar connects with Lonnie Moore, who runs down the right sideline for a 19-yard score. Mosquera PAT good. SCORE: Montana 33, Monmouth 27, 11:32 to play. 6 plays, 68 yards in 1:51.
Sneed finds Bingham for a 30-yard gain to the Monmouth 20-yard line. He then connects with Louie-McGee on a 5-yard slant for a touchdown. 2-point pass from Sneed to Akem. SCORE: Montana 41, Monmouth 27, 9:42 left in the game. 6 plays, 62 yards in 1:43.
Monmouth drives down to the Montana 7-yard line before a false start followed by an interception by Nash right in front of the goal line. Marcus Knight runs for 31 yards, keeping his balance through multiple tackle attempts to key a Griz drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sneed to Deming in tight coverage. Purdy PAT missed. SCORE: Montana 47, Monmouth 27, 3:49 to play. 9 plays, 92 yards in 3:20.
Montana redshirt freshman Nash Fouch comes up with his first career interception as Monmouth makes a final-gasp drive into Griz territory.
Final: Montana 47, Monmouth 27
