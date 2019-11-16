Live coverage from Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Nov. 16, 2019, as the fifth-ranked Montana Grizzlies host third-ranked Weber State.
Pregame
Montana wide receiver Sammy Akem isn't spotted during pregame warmups. He left the Grizzlies' game last week after taking a hit and didn't return.
Weber State running back Josh Davis is going through pregame warmups. He went into concussion protocol during the Wildcats' game last week.
Montana honors its seniors prior to their final regular-season home game, starting with a moment of silence for former Grizzly Andrew Harris, whose death this past January was ruled a suicide.
Montana wins the coin toss and defers. Weber State will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Kevin Smith starts at RB for Weber State, not Davis. Montana forces a three-and-out to open the game, holding backup Smith to 9 yards on three rushes. Griz get pressure, force a 5-yard punt and will start at the Weber State 30-yard line.Garrett Graves ruled to have blocked the punt, at least partially.
Montana strikes first as Dalton Sneed connects with Samori Toure on a crossing route for a 10-yard touchdown pass. PAT good by Brandon Purdy. SCORE: Montana 7, Weber State 0, 11:24 left in the quarter. 4 plays, 30 yards in 1:33.
Davis come in for the first time, on third-and-6, on the second drive. He lines up at WR, throws a block on a pass to Devon Cooley that helps the Wildcats get a first down. Montana forces Weber State to punt for the second drive in a row to start the game. Griz will start at their own 25-yard line leading 7-0. 8:19 left in the first quarter.
Montana goes three-and-out on its second drive, which includes a great read by Weber State strong safety Preston Smith to tackle Jerry Louie-McGee on a pass out of the backfield.
Montana D-lineman Braydon Deming gets third-down pressure on Jake Constantine, who still completes an 18-yard pass to Ty MacPherson the Montana 32-yard line. On the next play, Weber WR Rashid Shaheed limps off the field. Jake Constantine goes back to Ty MacPherson on third down, this time for 8 yards and a first down to the Montana 21-yard line. Patrick O'Connell and Jesse Sims combined to sack Jake Constantine. Trey Tuttle kicks a 32-yard field goal. SCORE: Montana 7, Weber State 3, 1:30 left in the quarter. 10 plays, 41 yards in 5:47.
Sneed connects with Toure for a 79-yard catch-and-run TD. That's 6 TD catches by Toure in past 8 quarters. 2-point conversion ruled illegal formation. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 14, Weber State 3, 0:41 left in the quarter. 2 plays, 81 yards in 0:43.
End first quarter: Montana 14, Weber State 3
Second quarter
Weber State called for a false start on third-and-1. Next play, Patrick O'Connell gets pressure on Constantine, and the WR gets a hand partially on the pass. Weber State will punt. Weber State punter Doug Lloyd bobbles the punt snap, fumbles it and Montana's Drew Turner recovers at the Weber State 21-yard line.
Two plays later, Montana RB Marcus Knight runs for a 15-yard TD. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 21, Weber State 2, with 13:22 left in the first half. 2 plays, 21 yards in 0:43.
Montana CB Justin Calhoun called for holding and pass interference on back-to-back plays while guarding MacPherson, moving Weber State to the 50-yard line. Montana safety Nash Fouch breaks up a third-down pass to David Ames, forcing Weber State to punt for the fourth time in five drives.
Sneed sacked for the first time today, by Jared Schiess, and Montana punts for the second time in five drives. Weber State begins at its 40-yard line. Montana senior safety Josh Sandry comes up with an interception off a tipped pass that gets batted around a bit. Griz take over at the 50-yard line.
Sneed's pass to true freshman WR Keelan White is off his hands and nearly picked, but White rebounds to knock away the ball from the defender. Sneed scrambles on third-and-18 but is 9 yards short. Griz LG Angel Villanueva is down on the field, looked like his shoulder and he walks off after about two minutes. Montana punts.
Constantine goes back to MacPherson, the only Wildcat with more than one catch, and this one is 12 yards to the Montana 35-yard line. Another 12-yard pass to MacPherson to the 21. Constantine fumbles a bad snap, can't throw it away and is sacked for a loss of 20 yards to the 33-yard line. Tuttle's 50-yard field goal is no good, wide right. 1:12 left in the half.
Montana moves the ball to the Weber State 44-yard line but punts the ball with 0:32 left.
End first half: Montana 21, Weber State 3
Third quarter
Sneed connects with Toure fora 59-yard catch-and-run TD. RG Moses Mallory down briefly but jogs off easily. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 28, Weber State 3, 14:11 left in the third quarter. 3 plays, 74 yards in 0:43.
Montana forces Weber State to go three-and-out with two incompletions. Wildcats punt and run into JLM before he can catch the ball. Griz take over at their own 41-yard line.
Sneed's pass to Toure in double coverage down the right sideline is bobbled and intercepted by Ja'Kobe Harris at the 10-yard line. Fans booing, presumably wanted a pass interference penalty. Montana promptly forces a punt.
Montana's Garrett Graves gets his first career catch, 5 yards for a first down. Montana's Mitch Roberts with a great leaping/diving catch for 22 yards to the Montana 3-yard line. Knight dives over a pile for a 1-yard TD. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 35, Weber State 3, 7:29 left in the quarter. 9 plays, 63 yards in 2:39.
Montana safety Josh Sandry is called for targeting. Call is overturned upon review. Montana forces Weber State to punt for the seventh time in 11 drives. Sneed's pass intended for White is intercepted by Marque Collins and returned for a TD. The score is taken off board because Weber is called for a block below the waste. Wildcats ball at the Montana 38-yard line.
Montana redshirt freshman DL Milton Mamula down on the field after what looked like a non-contact injury as he raced into the backfield. He's getting his right leg looked at. He limps off the field with minimal help. Gavin Robertson intercepts a pass lofted into the end zone, caused by QB pressure from Dante Olson.
Toure now has a career-high 193 receiving yards and 3 TDs on 8 catches. That tops the 188 he had on Oct. 5 against Idaho State. Griz punt. Montana DL Alex Gubner intercepts his fourth pass this season, off a tipped pass. Cam Humphrey in at QB for Montana with the Griz up 35-3 on Weber State and about 12 minutes remaining.
Announced attendance is 22,682 for today's game between No. 5 Montana and No. 3 Weber State.
Kaden Jenks replaces Jake Constantine, who appeared to injure his hand/wrist after taking a hit from Dante Olson and Jace Lewis. Weber State finally finds the end zone as Jenks connects with Jon Christensen for 21 yards. Tuttle PAT no good. SCORE: Montana 35, Weber State 9, 8:10 to play. 13 plays, 93 yards in 3:05.
Montana and Weber State exchange punts. Jenks connects with MacPherson for an 11-yard touchdown. Tuttle PAT good. SCORE: Montana 35, Weber State 16, 0:14 to play. 8 plays, 75 yards in 0:50.
Final: Montana 35, Weber State 16
