Live coverage from Davis, California where the No. 18 Montana Grizzlies are visiting No. 4 UC Davis on Sept. 28, 2019.
Montana sophomore defensive end Braydon Deming wasn't spotted on the field during warmups. He had gotten banged up in a recent game.
Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. UC Davis will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Montana redshirt freshman defensive end Milton Mamula gets his first career start. UC Davis goes three-and-out after having a first down negated because of an illegal formation penalty and punts away the ball. Montana picks up one first down before an incomplete pass on third-and-1 leads to a punt. Adam Wilson punts 51 yards and pins UC Davis at its own 5-yard line.
Montana linebackers Jace Lewis gets pressure on third-and-2, and Ryder Rice tackles quarterback Jake Maier for no gain. Griz force UC Davis to punt from its own 13-yard line and will start at their own 42.
Montana picks up one first down on an 8-yard pass from Sneed to Marcus Knight. On third down, UC Davis' pressure gets to Sneed, Nick Ostmo drops a pass in the flat and Montana will punt from the Aggies' 42-yard line. Wilson's punt forces a fair catch at the 6-yard line.
Montana safety Josh Sandry with a punishing tackle for a loss of 1 yard. On the next play, cornerback Dareon Nash breaks up a deep pass on third down, forcing a punt. Montana will start at its own 17-yard line with 7:25 left in the first quarter.
After starting 2 of 7, Sneed connects with Sammy Akem for a gain of 14 yards, pushing Montana into UC Davis territory. Sneed keeps the ball on third-and-1 and sneaks for 4 yards to the UC Davis 28. Sneed connects with Samori Toure for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Toure's defender slips near the front of the end zone, and Toure makes a diving catch in the back right corner. Brandon Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 7, UC Davis 0, 2:35 left in the quarter. 12 plays, 83 yards, in 4:50.
Montana true freshman defensive end Jacob McGourin gets his first playing time of the season on defense. Patrick O'Connell comes up with a 5-yard sack of Maier, helping to force a fourth consecutive punt by UC Davis. After a UC Davis penalty on the play, Montana starts at its own 38-yard line.
End first quarter: Montana 7, UC Davis 0
Second quarter
Montana begins the quarter on UC Davis' 49-yard line. Sneed hits tight end Bryson Deming, running left to right, at the goal line for an 8-yard score. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 14, UC Davis 0, 13:50 left in the half. 5 plays, 62 yards in 1:31.
One play after UC Davis gets into Montana territory for the first time, linebacker Dante Olson drops back in coverage and picks off UC Davis QB Jake Maier. Montana ball at its own 36-yard line. Three plays later,Montana running back Marcus Knight, held up by a group of tacklers, gets the ball ripped out by UC Davis LB Eric Flowers, who recovers. Aggies ball at their own 44-yard line.
UC Davis goes for it on fourth-and-1 at Montana's 47-yard line, and Ulonzo Gilliam picks it up with a run. Olson and Jace Lewis come up the middle on second down, and Lewis bats down Maier's pass. On third-and-5, McGourin comes up with a huge sack back into UC Davis territory. UC Davis punts, but a roughing the punter penalty gives the Aggies an automatic first down at Montana's 38-yard line. UC Davis gets on the board with a 6-yard TD pass from Maier to Carson Crawford. Max O'Rourke PAT good. SCORE: Montana 14, UC Davis 7, 5:13 left in the half. 14 plays, 56 yards in 6:06.
Sneed hits true freshman running back Nick Ostmo for a 21-yard gain to the UC Davis 36-yard line. On third-and-5 at the UC Davis 31-yard line, Sneed fakes a handoff to Nick Ostmo and keeps the ball for a 7-yard run and first down at the 24. Sneed hits Samori Toure over the middle for a 16-yard gain to the 4-yard line. Sneed's pass on second-and-goal at the 3 is tipped but falls incomplete. On the next play, Akem catches a sidearm pass for a loss of 1 yard. On fourth-and-goal at the 4 with 3 seconds left in the half, Purdy nails a 21-yard field goal. SCORE: Montana 17, UC Davis 7. 14 plays, 77 yards in 5:08.
End first half: Montana 17, UC Davis 7
Third quarter
Montana gets a free play as UC Davis jumps offside on the third play of the second half. Sneed throws it up to Sammy Akem, who makes the catch, races past two defenders and scores from 62 yards out. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 24, UC Davis 7, 14:14 left in the quarter. 3 plays, 73 yards in 0:40.
One play after UC Davis was called for an ineligible receiver down field, Maier is chased back by pressure and drops the ball, which is recovered by Rocky Mountain grad transfer Ryder Rice at the UC Davis 14-yard line. On the first offensive play, Sneed finds Jerry Louie-McGee in the front, right corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 31, UC Davis 7, 12:46 left int he quarter. 1 play, 14 yards in 0:04.
Montana's Ryder Rice forced the fumble, recovered by Josh Sandry at the UC Davis 49-yard line. Four plays later, Sneed connects with Louie-McGee in double coverage, for a 23-yard touchdown in the front, left corner of the end zone. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 38, UC Davis 7, with 9:01 left in the quarter. 4 plays, 49 yards in 1:05.
UC Davis gets down to the Montana 8-yard line on a 24-yard pass from Maier to Khris Vaughn one play after O'Connell got into the backfield to bat down a Maier pass attempt. On fourth-and-goal at the 5-yard line. Jake Maier finds Khris Vaughn over the middle for a touchdown with Gavin Robertson in single coverage. O'Rourke PAT good. SCORE: Montana 38, UC Davis 14, with 4:04 left in the third quarter. 14 plays, 80 yards in 4:53.
Sneed's third-down pass is tipped and caught by center Cy Sirmon for no gain. Montana punts for the first time in the second half, pinning UC Davis at its own 7-yard line.
End third quarter: Montana 38, UC Davis 14
Fourth quarter
UC Davis tries for a double pass with a wide receiver wide open. Robertson closes with a huge burst of speed and nearly picks off the pass, which falls incomplete. Maier gets time in the pocket and fires a laser over the middle to Khris Vaughn for a 17-yard TD pass. Aggies 2-pt attempt fails, tackled by RJ Nelson. SCORE: Montana 38, UC Davis 20, 12:17 left. 11 plays, 92 yards in 2:51.
UC Davis tries an onside kick, which goes out of bounds. Montana ball at the Aggies' 43-yard line. Marcus Knight scores on a 1-yard run to cap the drive. Purdy PAT good. SCORE: Montana 45, UC Davis 20, 7:54 to play. 8 plays, 43 yards in 4:22.
Montana forces a three-and-out and a punt, and the Griz take over on their own 25-yard line with 6:48 to play. Montana brings in backup quarterback Cam Humphrey. Redshirt freshman running back Drew Turner bursts through the left side of the offensive line untouched and runs for 48 yards to the UC Davis 20-yard line.
Montana goes for it on fourth-and-6 at the UC Davis 16-yard line. Drew Turner's run is short, but Montana leads UC Davis 45-20 with 2:57 to play.
Final: Montana 45, UC Davis 20
