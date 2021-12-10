Live coverage as the sixth-seeded Montana Grizzlies visit third-seeded James Madison Dec. 10, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virgina in the quarterfinals of the 2021 FCS Playoffs.
PREGAME:
The Griz are 10-2 and finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the final Top 25 poll, while the Dukes were ranked No. 2 and come into this game with an 11-1 record. UM, which beat fourth-ranked Eastern Washington last week, is chasing its first official trip to the semifinals since 2009, while JMU is seeking its fifth trip there since 2016.
The all-time series between the Grizzlies and Dukes is tied 1-1. JMU won, 31-21, in the 2004 national championship game, while UM won, 35-27, in the 2008 semifinals.
UM is ranked in the top 10 in the nation in 12 statistical categories, while JMU is top 10 in 18. The Dukes average 41.2 points per game, fourth in the FCS, while holding teams to 15.8, ninth in the nation. UM gives up 15.3 points, eighth in the country, and is putting up 31.6 points, which is 28th in the FCS, as it prepares to face a team that hasn’t allowed more than 28 points.
JMU will be missing starting strong safety Wayne Davis, who’s fourth on the team in tackles, in the first half because he was ejected for targeting in third quarter last week. The Dukes also have to deal with a short week because they played on Saturday, while the Griz played Friday.
Montana senior defensive end Joe Babros isn't on the field during pregame warmups. Redshirt freshman Jacob McGourin is warming up in his spot.
Jon Tester, a United States senator from Montana, is in attendance for the game in Harrisonburg, Virginia, which is about two hours away from Washington, D.C.
Montana wins the coin toss and defers to the second half. James Madison will receive the opening kickoff.
First quarter
Montana DE Justin Belknap seems to sack James Madison QB Cole Johnson, who gets out of it and throws away the ball but is called for intentional grounding. Brings up a third-and-17. JMU punts, and seven defenders are down by Robby Hauck as he fair catches it.
On 3rd-&-6 at the JMU 16-yard line, Montana QB Cam Humphrey takes a shot down the left sideline, finds Sammy Akem for 35 yards. On 3rd-&-4 at the JMU 43, Humphrey hits Keelan White for 5 yards. Griz have 2 1st downs on 1st drive. They were 2 of 12 on 3rd downs last week. On Montana's third third-down attempt of its opening drive, sure-handed Mitch Roberts drops a pass. He had a rare drop last week as well. Brian Buschini punts from the JMU 36-yard line, 22 yards to the JMU 14-yard line. Still scoreless with 9:16 left in the first quarter.
James Madison WR Devin Ravenel motions from outside to inside, catches a pass over the middle 12 yards past the line of scrimmage at the 30-yard line and speeds past Montana's defense for an 82-yard touchdown.
SCORE: JMU 7, UM 0, with 8:25 left in the first quarter.
Montana's Malik Flowers gets his second kickoff return over the past five-plus games, and he gets lit up by Skylar Martin after a 16-yard return. Sammy Akem left during the first drive and returned the next drive with his left arm in a sling.
Montana senior kicker Kevin Macias drills a career-long 51-yard field goal, his 18th consecutive make. He's 22 for 26 on the season, the most makes by a Grizzly since Dan Carpenter made 24 in 2006.
SCORE: JMU 7, UM 3, wiith 3:38 left in the first quarter.
Anaconda native Braxton Hill gets Montana's first sack of the game, right as James Madison is moving the ball into Grizzly territory with some nifty passing.
End first quarter: JMU 7, UM 3
Fourth quarter
Montana senior kicker Macias hits a 38-yard field goal, his 19th consecutive make. He's 23 for 27 on the season.
SCORE: James Madison 21, UM 6, with 14:55 left in the third quarter.
Tonight's attendance is 14,690 for the quarterfinal game between Montana and James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
JMU goes for it on fourth-and-10 at its own 34-yard line, and after QB Cole Johnson dances around for a bit, he is hit hard by Pat O'Connell. It's a turnover on downs.
Montana QB Cam Humphrey scrambles on third down, takes a hit to the left shoulder area on a head-first dive and is down on the field without much immediate movement. He sits up, and slowly walks off field with a bit of a stumble in his step. Redshirt freshman Kris Brown is in.
Montana senior linebacker Jace Lewis forces James Maidson QB Cole Johnson to fumble, and junior linebacker Pat O'Connell recovers the ball at UM's 43-yard line. That's the first turnover of the game. JMU entered the game leading the FCS in turnovers gained, UM was second.
On QB Kris Brown's first full drive tonight, Montana finishes with 2 yards on 4 plays, punting after Brown is sacked for a 9-yard loss on third down. Griz trail JMU 7-3 with 10:07 left in the second quarter.
JMU QB Cole Johnson is ruled to have fumbled the ball, recovered by Montana's Jacob McGourin at the JMU 23-yard line. Looked like a pump fake. Upon review, the ruling is reversed to an incomplete pass. JMU keeps the ball.
Montana forces a punt, and Junior Bergen is back to return. Kris Brown's pass intended for Cole Grossman is nearly intercepted. Third time today JMU has nearly had an interception. Now the Griz punt it back, downed at the 4-yard line.
James Madison's offense is matching the physicality of Montana's defense. The Dukes have plenty of yards after contact.
Latrele Palmer runs for a 50-yard TD, breaking tackle attempts by Gavin Robertson and Robby Hauck.
SCORE: JMU 14, UM 3, with 6:20 left in the second quarter.
Montana called for a false start on third-and-1. Kris Brown's pass intended for Ryan Simpson is then broken up by Jordan Swann. Griz punt, and JMU takes over at its own 10-yard line.
JMU QB Cole Johnson takes a big hit from Pat O'Connell but still completes a 15-yard slant pass to Antwane Wells for a first down. Griz end up forcing a punt and get one first down before the clock runs out.
End second quater: Montana trails James Madison, 14-3, having lost QB Cam Humphrey and WR Sammy Akem to early injuries. At 11 points, that's the biggest halftime deficit for the Griz this season. They're 3-1 when trailing at the half. James Madison RB Latrele Palmer has 104 rushing yards and 1 TD on 12 carries in the first half. The most rushing yards the Griz allowed to a single player in a game before today was 103 to Eastern Washington RB Dennis Merritt on Oct. 2.
Third quarter
Second half is under way. Montana receives the ball trialing James Madison, 14-3. Malik Flowers looked to be one missed tackle away from scoring, getting tripped up by Taurus Jones at the Grizzlies' 26-yard line. Robbie Patterson in at QB, but Griz go three-and-out.
Montana's Justin Ford is called for a pass interference. Antwane Wells then catches the ball, drops it and UM recovers it. However, JMU keeps the ball, and the penalty pushes them to UM's 40-yard line.
On third-and-2, James Madison QB Cole Johnson hits Kris Thornton for a 3-yard touchdown. TD stands upon review after Justin Ford put a hit on Thornton at the goaline. 11-play, 72-yard drive over 6:16 for the Dukes.
SCORE: JMU 21, Montana 3, with 7:33 left in the third quarter.
James Madison is up to 161 rushing yards after a 46-yard run by Latrele Palmer. That's the most Montana has given up this season, the previous high being 154 by Sacramento State.
One play after Robby Hauck forces a fumble and TraJon Cotton recovers it, JMU's Sam Kidd intercepts Robbie Patterson, but a pass interference penalty keeps the ball with the Griz.
James Madison linebacker Sam Kidd is called for targeting on Montana QB Robbie Patterson. The targeting is overturned. UM's offense is down to the JMU 33-yard line.
Running back Junior Bergen is dropped for a 4-yard loss to the JMU 21-yard line on third-and-five on the final play of the third quarter.
End 3Q: JMU 21, UM 3
Fourth quarter
Montana's Trevin Gradney, an All-Big Sky first-teamer on special teams, is down on the field after trying to make a tackle on punt coverage. He's helped walking off after a few minutes. Montana TE Erik Barker is ejected for targeting on the play.
James Madison's Lorenzo Bryant rushes for a 9-yard touchdown, and that might be it for Montana.
SCORE: JMU 28, UM 6, with 11:24 left in the fourth quarter.
