MISSOULA — There is no doubt Montana's loss to Arizona on Tuesday night will sting for a while.
The Grizzlies were better than their Pac-12 opponent in the first half, but saw a seven-point lead evaporate as a long scoring drought allowed the Wildcats to get back in the game, eventually taking the lead for good late in the second half.
UM head coach Travis DeCuire has long been against the idea of moral victories and there has to have been frustration the game slipped away. But over the last four games there has been plenty of steps forward for the Grizzlies and they again look like a force to be reckoned with in the Big Sky.
Freshman guard Brandon Whitney has been special and has pulled some very tough assignments so far this year and was solid on the defensive side for UM. He did have six turnovers, which has been uncharacteristic for him, but is something to be expected out of a true freshman.
Arizona is one of the better teams in the nation at forcing turnovers and constantly was in the passing lanes for Montana. The Wildcats did a good job of taking away UM's post play for stretches of the game, but Montana did find its offense in other places.
UM was 20 of 22 at the free throw line and hit 4 of 10 3-point shots. Freshman Robby Beasley scoring 17 points in 22 minutes and is already displaying a quick trigger from behind the 3-point line, which UM desperately needs.
Up to this point, Cameron Parker and Josh Vazquez have been UM's 3-point shooters, with Whitney also occasionally firing from deep.
Vazquez is now 13 of 28 from behind the arc over eight games. In two games Beasley has already hit 3 of 6 shots from the perimeter. Shooting for percentage is important and while Montana does not want to get into shootouts on a nightly basis, a couple more players comfortable shooting from range will be important.
With free throw shooting no longer a glaring issue and the 3-ball starting to be figured out, attention should rest on rebounding. Montana has been far better over the past four games than the first four when it comes to crashing the boards.
This is not an accident. DeCuire and his staff got after the Grizzlies after poor rebounding efforts against USC and Southern Utah and there has been improvement. Michael Steadman tied a season-best with eight against Arizona, which he has hit twice in the past four games — the other time against SEC foe Georgia.
"As we've gotten better as a group, his production will increase," DeCuire said after the win over Dickinson State on Dec. 18. "We've put a lot of pressure on them to rebound the ball better."
Arizona only out-rebounded Montana by two, but it several offensive boards that helped the Wildcats put together a comeback. Tie an offensive putback with a turnover on the offensive end and that can become very discouraging for a team still trying to put all its pieces together.
That happened more than once against Arizona and Montana will need to continue to show the ability to shake off mistakes if they plan to contend for the Big Sky's NCAA spot this year.
One of the most impressive trends for the Grizzlies this year is defensively, where they're allowing a stingy 62.3 points per game this year. That will win them games and that is including four games against high-majors, at least one of which will likely contend for a Pac-12 title.
The Grizzlies are allowing a 46.3% effective field goal percentage against its opposition which, according to KenPom.com, ranks 78th in the nation. Holding opponents to 27.4% from behind the 3-point line is perhaps even more impressive — Montana ranks 36th in the nation in that stat.
Build on that strong defense, continue to improve rebounding the ball and push the offense to keep improving and the season is beginning to look very bright for the Grizzlies.
Big Sky Conference play begins for the Grizzlies on Jan. 2 as the UM will host Northern Colorado for two games.
