MISSOULA — Growing up in Miami, Montana senior placekicker Nico Ramos was like a lot of his soccer-playing peers.
The Hispanic heritage in southern Florida leads a lot of youth to the pitch. That's where Ramos got his beginnings with his now well-known right leg.
His father was a soccer player in his heyday. Naturally, Ramos followed suit.
But that first day in middle school when he kicked the pigskin for the first time, that all changed.
“One day I had a football, and I was always able to kick it far in soccer, so I went out on the field and just kicked it,” Ramos said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I can kind of do it,’ so I just stuck with it since then.”
Before he knew it, Ramos was giving up soccer with the support of his soccer-loving father Jorge, trading in his shin guards for shoulder pads. He began his kicking duties on the gridiron in seventh grade, finally turning to it full time his freshman year of high school.
While enjoying the process, the now-Griz kicker never knew where his new sport would lead him. It’s taken him on a journey from Florida to the East Coast to the West Coast and now Missoula, where his final year of eligibility will draw to a close following the 2022 slate.
It’s led him to a place where he was much needed and is much valued, replacing Kevin Macias, a former Arizona State transfer who nailed 19 straight field goals last season — a Montana and Big Sky record. Now Ramos has started coming into his own over the past few weeks. In their loss versus Idaho on Saturday, he was true on a 24-yard field goal and had his first two touchbacks of the season on the kickoff unit.
“He’s done a good job,” UM coach Bobby Hauck said. “And I think he’s emerged the last couple weeks. He was a little injured early in the year and I think he’s playing better.”
The start of a journeyman career
Over three different college stops, Ramos has become a well-traveled man. His kicking career has taken him over 5,000 miles.
The first stop was Princeton University of the Ivy League. Another FCS program, the Tigers don’t play in the playoffs. His 2018 team won the conference championship, which is their main goal.
It was their first perfect season since 1964 and in the process, Ramos became a program record holder by knocking through 56 extra points.
“Our offense was really good so we scored a lot of points,” Ramos laughed. “It’s more of an offensive stat but yeah.”
His name holds weight when referring to Princeton’s special teams and he was living the dream. He was getting a world-class degree while playing Division I football. It was his goal from the minute he started taking kicking seriously during his sophomore year of high school.
Then COVID came around and put a damper on things. In 2019 Ramos didn’t see action. Then in 2020, the COVID year, the Tigers opted out of the season. This left the kicker without action for two straight years, and his eligibility situation became tricky.
In the Ivy League, you’re not allowed to play football as a graduate student. So his only option to remain with Princeton was to take a year off of school and then play his senior season once 2021 rolled around.
He chose otherwise.
Cross country trek
Enter the University of California — Berkeley, an FBS program.
“I just thought that I was might as well transfer and start my graduate education while still playing DI football,” Ramos said.
But in his lone season with the Golden Bears, Ramos’ streak of not playing football extended to three years. During fall camp, he lost out in the kicking battle to current Cal kicker Dario Longhetto, whom Ramos classified as a “great kicker.”
In the end, though, he stuck to his guns. The reason he transferred was to get his degree while playing football — “playing” being the key word. It was time to make his third and final stop, and that’s when the Griz came into the picture.
Ramos met all the requirements that Hauck looks for in a kicker.
“If you’re talking specifically on kickoffs, guys that can place the ball where you want it and hopefully get it to the end zone,” Hauck said of his expectations for a kicker. “Field goal kicking, accuracy from really the 25-yard line in and guys that get the ball elevated and can kick it on time.”
Hauck and the Griz met all of Ramos’ requirements, too.
“I knew Coach Hauck has a great culture here and a history of winning,” Ramos said. “Also, the atmosphere here is unparalleled in the FCS … (the playoffs) are another reason why I was attracted to this place. The opportunity to play in the playoffs and win a national championship.”
Home sweet home
Finally, Ramos found a place where he’d be a mainstay on the field.
“It’s crazy to think that it was three years (of no game action) but I was always training the entire time,” Ramos said. “I was training for the 2020 season hoping that we would play; we didn’t play. After that I was continuing to train to expose myself to get recruited to another school so I was always staying ready. I never really took time off.”
His love for the game drove him to keep at it. Despite years on end of disappointment, the thought of quitting football never as much as crossed his mind. He was determined to end up on the field again at some point in his college studies.
“I knew that I put in so much time and effort into this that I wanted to find a place that I could play,” Ramos said.
So replacing Macias, which would be an otherwise intimidating task, was no problem. He’d been waiting on his moment to shine for over 1,000 days. His focus when he finally got the chance was on himself; not someone from the past.
“I try not to compare myself to other people,” Ramos said. “He was a great kicker but I just try to focus on what I have to do to help the team win.”
Now he’s 3 of 4 on field goal attempts this season and 19 of 21 on point after attempts. He’s totaled 28 points for the Griz this year, and will have the opportunity to come up big in what are going to be some hotly contested games with the Big Sky schedule starting to heat up.
He’s ready for it after years of doing work on the side.
“The more experience the better, especially for a kicker,” Ramos said. “Whether it’s a game or practice, just the more experience you have, the more comfortable you feel.”
