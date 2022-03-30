MISSOULA — Lucas Johnson didn’t come to Montana just to sit on the bench.
The seventh-year senior knew that he could still play at a high level after he threw for 333 yards, three touchdowns and ran for another score in the Frisco Bowl last fall. So, he entered his name in the transfer portal looking a new opportunity after he graduated from San Diego State.
Things have now come full circle for the San Diego native after he bounced around from Georgia Tech to SDSU. He’s reunited with head coach Bobby Hauck and running back Justin Green, both of whom he knew since high school.
“I was really looking for a spot that I could just get in and play and have fun,” he said after Montana's 11th spring practice on Wednesday. “When Montana came calling, I don’t think I could have asked for anything more.”
The focal point for Johnson this semester has been learning a new playbook. He certainly has more in-game reps than every player on the team, playing in 32 career games and making 12 starts as a self-described “dynamic quarterback” who likes to use him arm and his legs.
He noted that he’s been feeling “a lot more comfortable over these last few weeks” in the offense and scheme. It’s important he knows not only what he’s supposed to do but what everybody else around him is doing, especially when he feels that offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach’s offense allows for him to make checks and change plays.
As Johnson has gotten to show what he’s capable of, Hauck noted that his play has been “up and down” and “some days are better than others,” although that's not entirely unexpected. Johnson is still learning the playbook and going up against a defense that has back several All-American and All-Big Sky players.
“Everybody here is competitive,” Johnson said. “Every practice, defense and offense get after it. I love that. I love being in a culture like this. These guys are really good, and I think we’re going to be really good this year.”
Building chemistry within the team is also something Johnson is working on while getting settled into the offense. While he’s new to the team, he’s an elder statesman in terms of age as he’s now up to his seventh season after he got a redshirt year, a medical waiver for an injury and a year added on to his eligibility because of the pandemic.
For Johnson, building chemistry means making friends with his teammates both on the field and in the locker room. That includes with the quarterbacks, even though they’re in a competition.
“You just try to build chemistry with your whole team because I think teams that play for each other are the best teams,” he said.
Johnson has been through a quarterback battle several times and feels he knows how to approach it well. He started in only three games through his first five years in college before he broke through with nine starts in 2021.
He completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 1,424 yards and 12 touchdowns against four interceptions that season. He has ran 52 times for 181 yards and one score.
“You just have to have a mindset that you have to come out every day and bring your best game,” he said. “Because if not, other guy’s having a good day, you might get in your mind. But I think at the end of the day, everybody wants to see each other do well.
“Everywhere that I’ve been, I think the best teams that I’ve been on, the QB room has been really tight and whoever’s playing, everybody’s helping him out.”
Just because Johnson has started in the FBS doesn’t guarantee him a starting spot at UM. And just because sophomore Kris Brown started four games last year doesn’t mean he’s inked in as the opening day starter. There’s a competition with them and redshirt freshman Daniel Britt, who was the offensive scout team player of the year in the fall.
“There’s always going to be a competition,” Hauck said. “That’s the way it is here and most good places.”
Brown has the most experience in UM’s system of any player in the quarterback room. But the last time he played, Hauck pulled him at halftime because he thought Robbie Patterson, who left the team to work in videography, gave the Griz a better chance to win in the quarterfinals.
“I think going through adversity is a huge part of any sport you play,” Brown said. “I think that’s part of the game that helps you grow as a person. Just being able to battle through the lows and enjoying the highs is huge. It’s easier to enjoy the highs when you’ve gone through the lows.”
This is Brown’s first true full spring camp because the Griz had to spend two weeks last year game planning for their spring games against Central Washington and Portland State. Two years ago, he got in a few practices before the pandemic shut down football.
Add in the experience he got as a backup thrust into a starting role in the fall and Brown feels like his confidence is on another level. Hauck offered that Brown “has had a good spring.”
“I feel like I’ve kind of grown just understanding the offense for sure,” Brown said. “Understanding it better and better each time I get out there and go against certain looks on defense.
“I would also say seeing all the different looks our defense gives, we have a really challenging, very competitive defense and just seeing everything they give is helpful because you know that there’s probably not much else you can see out there on any given Saturday.”
Brown completed 99 of 152 passes last year for 1,029 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had five touchdown runs despite carrying the ball 38 times for 36 yards.
Like Johnson, Brown is trying to show he can be consistent in his performance.
“It’s just consistency, which is tough at this level,” he said. “It’s tough to show up day in and day out and try to get everything right every single play. I think that’s something almost every quarterback could work on, especially the guys in this group.”
