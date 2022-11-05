MISSOULA — Welcome back, Lucas Johnson.
The seventh-year quarterback wasted little time igniting the Griz offense when he returned to the field Saturday for the first time since being knocked out on a targeting call Oct. 22 at Sacramento State. The good vibes quickly returned at Washington-Grizzly Stadium as the Griz jolted to a 31-0 halftime lead on their way to a 57-0 win over last-place Cal Poly.
Johnson’s return was a welcomed sight as No. 16 Montana put up a season-high 695 yards of offense and set a school record with 37 first downs to snap a three-game losing streak in a picturesque snow globe atmosphere. They kept alive their playoff hopes as they improved to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in Big Sky play with two regular-season games remaining.
Johnson looked sharp as he completed 14 of 24 passes to nine different receivers for 221 yards and two touchdowns in the first half as the Griz were aggressive and creative on offense. He blew past his season high of 232 yards as he finished 17-of-29 passing for 262 yards, three touchdowns and one interception
Running back Nick Ostmo put together his first career 100-yard rushing game as he carried the ball a career-high 26 times for 221 yards (147 after halftime) and two touchdowns. He caught two passes for 39 yards. The Griz rushed for 130 yards in the first half and finished the game with 412 rushing yards after they averaged 1.1 yards per rush last week at Weber State.
The Griz put up 351 yards in the first half and added 344 in the second half after they had 116 total yards last week. They were 14 of 18 on third downs after being 4 of 14 last week.
Montana’s defense held the No. 3 passing offense in the country to 192 total yards on 67 plays and a 4-of-16 mark on third down. Quarterback Spencer Brasch completed 18 of 40 passes for 150 yards and one interception.
On his first snap, Johnson ran for 24 yards; the Grizzlies’ longest play last week was 20 yards. He later stepped up in the pocket and completed a 36-yard pass to Keelan White. One play later, he punched in a 1-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead to cap a seven-play, 90-yard drive.
Marcus Welnel’s first interception of the season at the Cal Poly 26-yard line set up the Grizzlies’ second touchdown. Johnson faked a handoff to the left, rolled out to his right and throw back across the field to a wide-open Mitch Roberts for a 15-yard score and a 14-0 lead.
After Eli Alford’s fourth-down sack, UM pushed the lead to 24-0 in the second quarter when Ostmo punched in a 1-yard TD run on a seven-play, 53-yard drive that included Ostmo posting a 32-yard catch-and-run. Johnson found Xavier Harris on a check down for a 20-yard catch-and-run touchdown to put the Griz up 31-0 late in the first half on an 8-play, 60-yard drive.
The offense kept rolling on the snow in the second half. Johnson connected with Ryan Simpson for a 22-yard touchdown and a 38-0 lead on the seven-play, 75-yard drive. Ostmo pushed the lead to 44-0 lead in the third quarter with a 22-yard rushing score on a five-play, 50-yard drive.
In the fourth quarter, Isiah Childs made it 50-0 lead with a 43-yard TD run on a five-play, 64-yard drive. He punched in a 1-yard TD dive for a 57-0 lead to end an eight-play, 27-yard drive.
The Griz didn’t punt, but they did leave some points on the field. They turned the ball over on downs at the Cal Poly 12-yard line when Malik Flowers dropped a wide-open pass in the first quarter after a 42-yard punt return by Junior Bergen.
The Griz settled for a 24-yard field goal by Nico Ramos for a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter after they got to the Cal Poly 7-yard line on a 13-play, 63-yard drive.
Johnson was picked off by Jamarri Johnson on a slant intended for Flowers in the end zone after UM got to the Cal Poly 6-yard line on its second drive of the second half.
The Griz turned over the ball on downs in Cal Poly territory with third-string QB Daniel Britt late in the fourth quarter. Their final drive of the first half and second half both ended with time running out.
