MISSOULA – I am living the dream. Better than I even imagined.
Ever since I can remember, I knew that if I couldn’t play a professional sport, I wanted sports to still be my profession. I was always good at writing and telling stories, and naturally, journalism took my heart. From doing TV broadcasts to radio play-by-plays, the traditional world of print was something that, for me, just couldn’t be beat.
I went through college following other beat writers – watching them travel, see new stadiums, and talk with athletes and coaches. They got to do everything that anyone who loves sports would pay to do. If I could get paid to do it instead, I was sold. Sign me up.
So that was always the goal, and over the years, I worked so hard to reach that point. At every stop – including my hometown Milwaukee and Pensacola, Florida – I tried to find new ways to be innovative in the world of print media.
Write different types of stories, bring a fresh perspective to each piece, be my authentic self – ask tough questions, don’t back down, and carry myself with a “swagger” if you will. If you want to be the best, you have to think you’re the best, and that’s how I approach each and every day.
I could see my career growing, and I knew I was getting close to a Division I beat. And then finally, the Missoulian sports editor, the great Bill Speltz, gave me my first chance at 24-years old.
Freshly married, I made the three-day trip to Missoula from Florida with my wife in mid-September. And as we rolled into town, neither of us could stop smiling. It was that feeling where you just know things are going to work out. We were on the same page.
I took over the beat in week 5 of the season – nearly midseason – and had to meet all the new-to-me players, coaches and colleagues that I’d be working with. I had to make a quick impression, become someone they could trust, and show that my work was worthwhile; that I belonged.
And paired with the expectations and standards I hold myself to, all of this brought me a healthy dose of nerves. The feelings of excitement, anticipation and the unknown that lay ahead of me all spiraled together.
Now at the end of my first season on the Montana Grizzlies football beat, I can refer back to my opening statement with certainty – “I am living the dream. Better than I even imagined.” – And with a great deal of pride to be living in Montana. Specifically Missoula.
The city is beautiful. Between the scenery and nature, the charm of downtown with its local shops, restaurants and history, and other areas like the university and the Old Sawmill District, there’s so much character to Missoula.
There’s a sense of community. On a Saturday afternoon during the football season, you walk outside and see everybody walking the Milwaukee Trail wearing their maroon and silver, or browsing the farmer’s market before they head out for a Griz tailgate.
The city is tucked away between the mountain ranges. It’s hard to get to and hard to leave. It’s a hidden gem. Now I know why people say, “the last best place on Earth.”
And in the end, everything that’s good about this place all comes back to its pride for the Griz.
The scenery and nature create the flawless football landscape, the downtown serves as one big watch party on crisp fall afternoons and the passionate fan base is hungry to consume Griz content.
And that’s where I come in.
Not only do I get to say I live in Missoula, Montana, and not only do I get to travel to every game and live a life full of experiences, but I get to be a big part of this community.
I wake up every day knowing that no matter what I write, it’s going to be read. No matter what I post on my surprisingly fast-growing Twitter account, it’s going to be engaged with. It motivates me to do more – to do better – and I’m in a constant battle with myself to improve from the day before.
And I want to do that here for years to come as I continue to cover this legacy program in one of the best-kept secrets of a city around.
Year one was amazing, and I expect nothing less in year two.
Here’s to the offseason, some much-needed rest and more memories to be made in Montana.
-Lucas
