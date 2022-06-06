MISSOULA — Macey Huard, sister of Montana women's basketball guard Haley Huard, has verbally committed to play for the Lady Griz starting in 2023.
Macey Huard is currently a member of Valor Christian High School team in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. The 6-foot-2 guard announced her commitment this weekend in a message on Twitter.
"I’m officially #upwithmontana," Macey Huard wrote in a tweet. "Couldn’t resist the opportunity to play with @haleyhuard and be part of this program that’s no doubt on the rise! Thank you to all the coaches, family, and friends that have supported me on this journey. Let’s go Lady GRIZ!"
Macey Huard averaged 12.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last winter for her Colorado team. She shot 39 percent from the field.
Haley Huard was in the starting lineup for the Lady Griz in 21 games as a freshman last winter. She scored in double figures six times and averaged 5.4 points per game for the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.