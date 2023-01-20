Griz vs. Weber State basketball 09.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies forward Mack Anderson (23) blocks a shot by Weber State Wildcats center Alex Tew (20) during the Big Sky Conference basketball game Jan. 12 at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. The Griz host the Montana State Bobcats 2 p.m. Saturday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Perhaps no player on Montana knows more about the Brawl of the Wild than Mack Anderson, who gets another shot at rival Montana State in Missoula after he missed last year’s home game due to an elbow injury.

He’ll be one of the stars at the forefront of this year’s matchup, and not just because he’s a Bozeman native. He and the other forwards are among the headliners in what is shaping up to potentially be a battle of big men on two defensively dominant teams.

