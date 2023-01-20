MISSOULA — Perhaps no player on Montana knows more about the Brawl of the Wild than Mack Anderson, who gets another shot at rival Montana State in Missoula after he missed last year’s home game due to an elbow injury.
He’ll be one of the stars at the forefront of this year’s matchup, and not just because he’s a Bozeman native. He and the other forwards are among the headliners in what is shaping up to potentially be a battle of big men on two defensively dominant teams.
Anderson has never lost to the Cats inside Dahlberg Arena, which the senior has called home for the past five seasons. That’s been a regular occurrence as the Griz have notched 11 consecutive home wins in the rivalry series since 2011.
They’ll try to make it a dozen wins in a row when they tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday. The game will be televised on the Montana Television Network, streamed on ESPN+ and broadcast on KGVO (1290 AM/98.3FM).
“Just growing up, being around it, you realize how much it means to everyone in the state on both sides,” Anderson said. “It’s the biggest game of the year, these two and the football game. It’s always super fun to be a part of it. I’m really thankful that I’m able to do it two more times.”
The Griz and Cats come into the game with two of the most recognizable names in the Big Sky. MSU 6-foot-9 forward Jubrile Belo was named the conference preseason MVP after being the player of the year last season. UM 6-10 forward Josh Bannan was also chosen as a preseason all-conference pick after earning second-team all-league honors last season.
Neither of them has disappointed this year. Belo carries a heavy load, ranking 11th during league play with 14.4 points per game, is fifth with 7.4 rebounds and is first with 1.3 blocks. Bannan also is a multi-dimensional threat, ranking fifth with 17.4 points, fourth with 8.4 rebounds and sixth with 3.9 assists.
It’s not just the two of them among the standout big men. Griz 6-9 forward Dischon Thomas is 20th in the Big Sky at 12.3 points per game. Cats 6-8 forward Great Osobor checks in at No. 4 with one block per game.
Then there’s the 6-9 Anderson, who had one of the best games of his career with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks Jan. 7 at Northern Colorado. Coincidentally, he had accepted a job offer with gearUP sports before the game, freeing him up mentally because he knows what his future holds after he completes his Master of Business Administration degree this spring.
With so many talented big men, staying out of foul trouble will be a crucial element in order to see who is truly the better team. It would be ideal to avoid a repeat of Feb. 1, 2020, when Belo played 13 minutes because of foul trouble and was held scoreless for one of two times in his decorated career.
UM has cleaned up some of its foul trouble, averaging 17.8 over the past five games after being at 22.6 in the five games before that. Thomas has dropped to three fouls per game and Anderson is at 2.6 in the past five games after they were both at four in the prior five games.
“I think it’s two defensive-minded teams,” Anderson said. “They’ve gotten a lot better on defense. I think the big thing for us is going to be to stay out of foul trouble. We’ve got a lot of bodies to throw at them between Dischon, Bannan, Lu (Laolu Oke) and me.
"Just stay out of foul trouble and stay solid on both ends. It’s a defensive battle, so it’s going to come down to whoever makes shots and just be the most solid.”
Making shots against these teams has been a challenge. The Cats and Griz come in with the top-ranked and No. 3 scoring defenses, respectively, during conference play. They’re also first and second in opponent field goal percentage, with MSU again holding the slight edge.
Both teams have shown they have some offensive firepower, with the Cats second and the Griz fourth in scoring offense. MSU is also second in field goal percentage, while UM is third in 3-point field goal percentage, although the Cats counter with the top 3-point defense.
Griz guard Aanen Moody enters 17th in the league at 12.6 points per game and is third with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest. MSU’s Tyler Patterson is making 2.1 triples on average, Thomas is at two per game and UM’s Lonnell Martin Jr. is making 1.7 per outing. Point guard Brandon Whitney’s recent return from illness has also been a boost for UM.
The Cats’ three-headed attack includes guards RaeQuan Battle and Darius Brown II along with Belo. Battle is 14th in the league with 14.3 points and seventh in field goal percentage at 46.6%. Brown is averaging 13.6 points in Big Sky play, after being at just 6.3 in nonconference action, while ranking fourth in assists (4.3) and first in steals (2.6).
“Someone’s going to jump up and have a big game,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said. “It’s happened in some of these games and you hope it’s your guy. Gamers show up. Someone will show up and play well.
“Usually that is the biggest difference in these types of games when it’s a defensive battle. But three of our last four games, I believe we’ve scored at a high rate. I would think that, that could be the difference for us is if we do what we do defensively, our offense should be the difference.”
Montana State is better living up to its preseason status after being picked No. 1 in the polls. The Cats enter the game 12-8 overall and 5-2 in conference play coming off last year's run to the NCAA tournament. The Griz have shown glimpses of their potential as they come in at 9-10, 3-4 after being picked third in the preseason polls.
Last year, UM knocked off MSU in Missoula despite having lost five of its previous seven games. This year, the Griz come in having lost four of their past seven as they’ve alternated wins and losses through their seven conference games. Both teams are coming off a loss Monday as UM fell 64-57 at Eastern Washington and MSU lost 74-70 at Idaho.
They each have 11 games remaining in Big Sky play as they try to make a push for the conference crown or better seeding in the league tournament. DeCuire and MSU coach Danny Sprinkle have combined to earn the Big Sky’s bid to the NCAA tournament in three of the past four seasons.
DeCuire and Sprinkle know the importance of the rivalry game because they're both coaching their alma maters. That’s not entirely the case for these rosters with the recent step into the transfer portal era, where players join new teams and start right away without experiencing the rivalry game from the bench for a season or two.
Each team has two starters who are transfers and have never played in this matchup. Thomas joined UM from Colorado State and Moody came from Southern Utah. Brown came to MSU after spending four years at CSUN and Caleb Fuller was at UC Davis the prior four seasons.
Anderson and his teammates who’ve been through the battles can try to explain the rivalry to the newcomers, while DeCuire scheduled games at Gonzaga and Xavier this year to get them accustomed to raucous arenas. Balancing execution and emotion will be a key component.
“I try to make it feel more like any other game on the schedule because in reality it is,” DeCuire said. “I felt that as an athlete, if you don’t control your highs and your lows, it will control you. You can be too overzealous about a game or not excited enough, and so that’s why I always say one game at a time, that’s why I always try to say that everyone deserves the same amount of respect as the other.
“But then the reality is, is that to our community, it is the biggest game of the year in every sport regardless of the situation. I think that the majority of people in our community would prefer we win against the Cats than probably an NCAA Tournament run, I think, if they had to pick one. I enjoy it more than any other game, there’s no question about that.”
