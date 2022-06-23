MISSOULA — Wyatt Grove has already made quite the mark in the short time he has known members of the Montana men's basketball team.
Grove, a 12-year-old from Great Falls, has played a part in team wins in the popular multiplayer video game Fortnite. He's hustled down water bottles for the team during harsh offseason workouts. And, most impactfully, he's been a shining example of resiliency, fight and perspective for the Grizzlies.
Grove, who is in a fight with a brain tumor specifically called anaplastic ependymoma — in a location that makes surgery a safe option — was welcomed as the newest member of the Grizzlies program Thursday afternoon at the Adams Center Skyclub high above the Dahlberg Arena Court.
UM head coach Travis DeCuire is always one to talk about the importance of going through adversity and share his own stories, and those of others. DeCuire sees Grove as someone who can help "set the tone" and set an example for the Grizzlies.
"We have a group of young men who will follow Wyatt's lead, to choose every day to get up and be successful and win the day," DeCuire said. " ... The biggest thing, is his toughness. I got on the guys a little bit today, and yesterday as well, about fighting through adversity. That's what Griz do. We more than fight, we succeed through adversity. We find a way to win a battle through adversity.
"Right now we need someone, who when they see challenges their intent to win and conqueror the challenge, not just survive the day," he added. "There's no question in my mind and my heart that Grove stands for that and because of that, I feel blessed and honored to add him to this team."
Grove signed his national letter of intent — his mom Jessie Grove had to as well since he is under 18 — in front of the entire Grizzlies roster, coaching staff, athletic department members, his family and Missoula-based media members.
"I'm just really grateful that I get to have this opportunity," Grove said of his signing. "Not a lot of people have this opportunity."
UM assistant coach Jay Flores spearheaded the relationship working with Team IMPACT, an organization that aims to pair children with serious, long-term illnesses with college sports teams. Grove will be around practices and games, and he will be in contact with members of the Grizzlies as they support him during in their time off the court.
Mack Anderson, Lonnell Martin Jr. and Jaxon Nap will be the most in-touch with Grove through the partnership with Team IMPACT. Anderson, a Bozeman native, made sure to mention how great it is to add another Montanan to the Grizzlies family.
"It's been huge," Martin said. "As soon as he got on campus we instantly fell in love with him. We couldn't get enough of him. ... We go hard in the gym and this give us a chance to take a step back and bring us a little back down to reality a little bit. Wyatt will be like a great glue for us. We build vibes that are bigger than basketball here, so this will be a bond that lasts a really long time."
The team first approached Grove and his family this past spring. The staff treated it as if they were going about a recruiting trip. Grove took an unofficial visit, hung around the locker room and toured the facilities. DeCuire and Flores, on their way to Great Falls for a an event, did a home visit and had lunch with Grove and his dad Cody Grove.
"We've had some face-to-face dialogue prior to the signing so I wouldn't expect him in the transfer portal this year," DeCuire joked.
In the months since Jessie Grove has already seen improvement in her son's mood and outlook on life.
"It makes me feel really good that people care about him as much as I do," she said. "It's really special for our family, that he can have something to look forward to because he doesn't look forward to a lot right now. ... It has made him feel better about himself. The guys will text him, or they will play video games and it just makes him feel special."
