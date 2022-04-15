MISSOULA — Montana women’s basketball coach Brian Holsinger handed out his program’s annual awards on Thursday night as the Lady Griz held their postseason banquet.
Sophia Stiles was named the Mary Louise Pope Zimmerman Most Valuable Player, Abby Anderson the Julie Deming Outstanding Defensive Player and Kylie Frohlich the Shannon Green Most Inspirational Player.
Frohlich, a Sentinel grad, received the award for the third straight year. She, Jace Henderson and Barb Kavanagh are the only three-time winners of the award that’s been presented since 1981-82.
“Anybody who consistently shows that kind of character has the highest character, and that’s rare," Holsinger said. "You can’t help but respect her.”
Stiles and fellow Hi-Liner Kyndall Keller shared the Grace Geil Most Improved Player award, Carmen Gfeller was the winner of the Theresa Rhoads Award for best exemplifying Lady Griz Basketball.
Holsinger lauded Stiles for her standout season.
“She had more impact on our team from a physical and mental standpoint than any one player," the coach said. "When she was really good, we were really good. When she was locked in as a leader, we were locked in. That’s a lot to put on somebody, but she handled it well.”
Frohlich played in 28 of 30 games last season and averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds, but her value has always been about more than numbers.
She’s the same person if she comes off the bench to score 13 points in a big road win at Southern Utah or if she goes without a shot attempt in a big road win at Sacramento State.
That’s the character part Holsinger referenced.
“Everybody respects her because of that. As a teammate she does the right thing. As a student she does the right thing. As a player she tries to do the right thing every time she’s out there,” said Holsinger.
“She’s so coachable. She inspires everybody because she chooses to do the right thing way more than anybody else.”
Holsinger has made no indication whether any of his 2021-22 seniors will be back for their bonus season (COVID-19).
—UM sports information
