MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck tied the knot with quarterback Lucas Johnson once before — or at least he thought he did.
Hauck got Johnson to commit to San Diego State coming out of high school in June 2015 when he was an assistant coach in the Mountain West. Johnson, who signed with UM on Wednesday, got cold feet and flipped from SDSU to Georgia Tech of the ACC just nine days before National Signing Day in February 2016
“He left me at the altar,” Hauck said when recalling how the recruiting went down, waxing poetically about how he got to know Johnson’s extended family so well in San Diego.
The coach and former 3-star quarterback prospect are finally hitched six years later. Johnson had ended up transferring from Georgia Tech to San Diego State after the 2019 season, but Hauck had already left SDSU ahead of the 2018 season to take over at Montana.
Johnson joins the Griz coming off his most productive college season. He completed 61.9% of his passes for 1,424 yards and 12 touchdowns against four interceptions in 2021 at SDSU. The dual-threat quarterback also carried the ball 52 times for 181 yards and one score.
Johnson’s best performance came in the Frisco Bowl, a 38-24 win over UTSA. He threw for 333 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score.
“He played really well at times last year, particularly the bowl game,” Hauck said. “He’s a good addition. We should have a great quarterback battle this spring and fall.”
Johnson will be the most-experienced player in the Grizzlies’ quarterback room as he tries to prove he's the one who should replace Cam Humphrey. He’ll be battling junior Robbie Patterson, sophomore Kris Brown, redshirt freshman Daniel Britt and true freshman Kaden Huot.
Johnson has 32 games and 12 starts under his belt at the Division I level, more than the other four quarterbacks combined. He played in 16 games at both Georgia Tech and SDSU, starting twice at the former and 10 times at the latter, including nine times in 2021.
Johnson will also be the most veteran quarterback of the group in terms of time around the game. This fall will be his seventh season in college because he redshirted in 2016, received a medical redshirt when he missed 2018 with a season-ending foot injury in preseason camp and received the extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic in 2020.
“He went to Georgia Tech and was kind of sold on the fact that they were going to try to throw it a little bit more, and that wasn’t the way it went,” Hauck said. “And then San Diego State’s a little bit more of a run-oriented offense, so I think he’s still got some evolving to do in the throwing game in particular.
“He’s a smart guy, so he’ll figure that out," Hauck added. "But he’s not played in our style of offense yet.”
Hauck had success bringing in a dual-threat quarterback he formerly recruited at a previous stop. Dalton Sneed, who Hauck got to commit to UNLV before leaving for SDSU, ended up starting for the Griz in 2018 and 2019, leading them to the FCS quarterfinals the second year.
Whoever ends up winning the quarterback battle for Montana will have a couple of new offensive transfers who could help ease their transition to being the starter.
The Griz signed Washington State transfer Dylan Mayginnes, a 6-foot-5, 298-pound offensive lineman who they tried to recruit out of high school in Arizona. They need to replace three of their five starters from last year, including both tackles.
“I think we’ll probably play him a couple spots, maybe tackle initially,” Hauck said, later adding: “I think he fits in well. We’ll see what kind of spring he has.”
UM also added Washington transfer Sawyer Racanelli, a wide receiver who primarily played on special teams. At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, he could give the receiving corps some more size as they try to replace Sammy Akem.
“Sawyer’s a good player,” Hauck said. “We knew all about him in high school. I think he knew quite a lot about us, as did Dylan. Sawyer’s a good athlete, can play a lot of positions. He played against us in the opener in Seattle last year. I think he liked what he saw on the other sideline, and I’m glad he’s here.”
