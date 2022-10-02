MISSOULA — Playing his first competitive tennis in over a year since recovering from injury, Montana junior netter Guillermo Martin paced the Griz with a team-high 3-1 singles record to finish second in his group at the Utah Invitational in Salt Lake City over the weekend.
Playing matches both indoor and out in a mini-dual format at the Eccles Tennis Center, Martin finished with the best results out of Montana's top four players at the first of two tournaments hosted by the Utah this fall.
Some of the region's top teams were represented in Salt Lake, with the top four players from Utah, Utah State, Idaho State, Weber State each competing.
Martin joined fellow junior Moritz Stoeger in the Grizzly lineup along with sophomores Gustav Theilgaard and Fernando Perez.
Martin rebounded from a day one loss to Idaho State's Wikus Robbertse to earn wins over Utah's Michael Blando and Utah State's Javier Ruiz Medina in the black draw before finishing his week with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win over Weber State's Matteo Savio.
Martin and Stoeger picked up a doubles win over Weber State's Buxman/Savio pair 6-2 on Sunday to cap the weekend.
Perez, a transfer from North Alabama, also picked up his first win as a Grizzly, beating Weber State's Tristan Sarap 6-1, 6-4, on Sunday morning as well.
"We got off to a rough start but we got better every day. By day three it looked like we were ready to take on anyone," said head coach Jason Brown.
"I try not to put too much stock into these early fall tournament results, but this will be a really good prep for regionals in two weeks."
