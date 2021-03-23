CORVALLIS, Ore.— Playing Loyola Chicago in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Saturday will have extra meaning for Wayne Tinkle.
Oregon State’s men’s basketball coach and former Montana player/coach grew up in Chicago, where his father — also named Wayne — was dean of students at Loyola.
Tinkle brought up the connection during his postgame press conference Sunday night after the 12th-seeded Beavers had advanced with an 80-70 win against fourth-seeded Oklahoma State in an NCAA tournament second-round game in Indianapolis.
“I grew up on their campus,” Tinkle said. “Some of my most fond memories were in the summer, going to his office at Water Tower Place,” just a few blocks from Lake Michigan.
Tinkle would go to work in the morning with his dad, who would ask people to keep his son out of trouble.
“I’d go up to the little gym, shoot some hoops, then we’d go to the Cubs games in the afternoon,” Tinkle said.
He recalls at 5 or 6 years old watching Ramblers men’s basketball games. The team was coached by George Ireland, who guided Loyola to the 1963 national title. Ireland finished his 23-year career with the Ramblers with a school-record 321 wins.
The Tinkle family, of which Wayne was the youngest of 11 children, eventually moved to Spokane, Washington. But Chicago and Tinkle’s time there still bring back memories.
Tinkle said he was saying his prayers Sunday before taking his ritual pregame nap. “I said this would just be an unbelievable …” before trailing off and detailing his personal history with Loyola.
“Coach (Porter) Moser is doing a great job and they’re a hell of a team. But this is really going to mean something extra special for me and my family,” Tinkle said.
