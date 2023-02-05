Montana track and field athletes returned to the podium in Spokane this weekend after strong performances at the WSU Open hosted by Washington State and featuring some of the best schools in the Pacific Northwest.
The Grizzlies had plenty of personal bests and a great performance in the distance running on the men's side.
"It was a solid weekend across the board for both squads," UM coach Doug Fraley said. "It's great to see continued progress in the different event areas as we enter the stretch run to the Big Sky Indoor Championship."
One Grizzly really left his mark on the podium: Maxwell Scott raced in the 5,000-meter run on Friday, finishing first in 14:37.86.
Scott didn't rest on his laurels on Saturday. He competed in the 3,000 and again put together a strong run. He closed the race in 8:22.41, outpacing all other competition in Spokane to make it a double.
"Max has gotten healthy and is starting to race with confidence," Fraley said. "To be able to win the 5,000 on Friday and come back today and win the 3,000 is a testament to his level of fitness and competitiveness."
The meet began on Thursday with the multi-events, where Montana had one competitor in Morgan Radtke. The Drummond native had been performing well in practice and training, and her results reflected it. She finished in seventh place with a score of 3,482, a new personal best.
Radtke finished in the top five in both the high jump (5-5.25) and the 800 (2:24.78), finishing the final event strong to move up six places in the standings against a stacked field.
"It was great to see Morgan set a PR in her first multi of the season," Fraley said. "She had a very consistent day and still has plenty of room for improvement in each event."
Grizzly freshman Erin Wilde improved for the third consecutive week in the high jump, going up a couple of inches on Friday to 5-6.5. She just missed out on a top-3 performance, coming in at fourth for the highest individual finish on the women's side.
Holly Sudol made her season debut in Moscow a few weeks ago and picked up where she left off this past week, setting a new PR in both the 200 in 24.87 and the 400 in 55.97. The performance in the 400 was good for fifth and was the best of all the Big Sky competitors.
In the 1,600 relay, Sudol was the anchor to Montana's team. She closed with a time of 55.68, which would have been her PR in the individual race. It helped Montana to a fifth-place finish in the event for the team of Brooke Stayner, Lily Meskers and Katie Whitehurst.
"Holly is really coming into her own this indoor season," Fraley said. "Her performances in all three races this weekend was outstanding.
Meskers, a true freshman, had personal best times in the 200 and 400, improving for the third straight week to start her collegiate career.
It was another strong week for Jaydon Green in the 60 hurdles. After breaking his own school record at Montana's last event, he finished in the top-3 this week. He qualified through the prelims with a time of 8.00, then cut time off for a third-place finish in 7.97 seconds.
The 400 is a strength for Montana on the men's side, and the depth of the Grizzly stable in that event was on display. Paul Johnstone returned from injury to lead the Grizzlies with a time of 49.16. He was one of four Grizzlies in the top 17, as Jay Beagle, Ty Ferguson and Taylor Johnson all finished right in a row at 15-17.
In the men's pole vault, Zane Johnson led the Grizzlies with a vault of 15-6.25 for a sixth-place finish. Carson Weeden won his event against the open field, going 15-0.25.
Montana's throwers had a strong weekend. Friday night saw Savana Ramirez break her personal best in the weight throw with a toss of 53-3, while her brother Noah Ramirez did the same in the shot put with a throw of 54-11.25. He cracked the top 10 in both the shot put and weight throw, where he measured 53-4.25.
"The level of competition at this meet was a step up from the previous two and for the most part we responded well," Fraley said. "That's exactly what we need at this point of the season."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.