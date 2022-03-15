MISSOULA — Griz senior shortstop Maygen McGrath was named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday following a big weekend at the plate at the Montana Invitational in Missoula.
McGrath batted .571 in four games against DePaul and Seattle to earn her fourth career Big Sky Player of the Week award.
McGrath hit safely in all four games and three times had multiple hits, including a 3 for 3 game on Sunday in a 6-4 victory over Seattle.
Her two-run home run in the bottom of the first answered the Redhawks’ two-run home run in the top of the inning and set her up for a big day.
She led off the third with a sharply hit single to right, walked in the fourth and had a line-drive single to center in the sixth.
She had two hits in Montana’s opener against DePaul on Friday and two against Seattle on Saturday, giving her multiple-hit games in eight of the Grizzlies’ last 14.
In addition to her home run, she had two doubles and scored twice while driving in two.
After going 1 for 16 in five games at the Nor Cal Kickoff to open the season, McGrath, NFCA third-team All-Pacific Region last year after batting .410, has steadily upped her batting average to .316.
“Everybody goes through the highs and the lows. It’s just a matter of staying positive and fighting until you get back up to your high,” McGrath said after Sunday’s victory.
Montana will play a doubleheader on Saturday against Providence of Great Falls. First pitch of the opener is scheduled for 1 p.m.
