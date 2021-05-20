MISSOULA — The Montana softball team has its second all-region player in program history.
Junior shortstop Maygen McGrath was named third-team All-Pacific Region on Thursday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.
Delene Colburn, recognized in 2017, was the first Grizzly to be honored by the NFCA.
“I’m just so proud and happy for her,” said coach Melanie Meuchel. “It’s exciting to see Maygen’s physical and mental growth to be able to play at this level and her ability, day in and day out, to present her skillset and play the game she loves with so much pride and success.”
A .298 hitter as a freshman, a .338 hitter as a sophomore, McGrath had a breakout season as a junior.
She batted .410, the second-best average in program history. She married that with an explosive bat that hit 13 home runs, more than she hit her first two seasons combined. It was the second-highest total in program history, one off Colburn’s program record.
She ended the season on a program-record 19-game hitting streak — she had just eight games all season when she didn’t have a hit — and had just one strikeout over her final 99 at-bats as Montana followed McGrath’s lead and made a deep run at the Big Sky tournament in Ogden, Utah, last week.
McGrath was one of three Grizzlies to earn all-tournament honors after she batted .556 in five games in Ogden.
She led Montana this season in batting average, hits, runs, RBIs, doubles, home runs, slugging percentage and on-base percentage.
McGrath is one of only four players from the Big Sky to earn all-region honors — Weber State had two players, Southern Utah one in the West Region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.