MISSOULA — The Montana men’s basketball team will debut its turquoise uniforms Saturday after featuring copper and gold in the past as well maroon and silver in recent decades.

This is the first year UM is taking part in Nike’s N7 program, which is led by Sioux and Assiniboine tribal member Sam McCracken of Fort Peck and encourages Indigenous youth to participate in sports and recreational activities. Nike has partnered with several colleges over the years to create turquoise jerseys, a color which symbolize friendship, fellowship and more.

