MISSOULA — Toby Weida had his 30-second spiel down pat at the Grizzly Roundball Golf Classic on Friday at The Ranch Club in Missoula.
Weida connected with men’s basketball players and fans about the Name, Image and Likeness collective he had launched. He did so while wearing his copper and gold Griz hat and pullover, a throwback to when he graduated in 1996 with a political science and history degree following the final season before the Griz changed their colors to maroon and silver.
Weida is a 50-year-old real estate agent who grew up in Deer Lodge and now lives in Helena. In the spring, he launched an NIL collective, currently named IVOVI Sports (406, in Roman numerals), following the NCAA allowance for NIL starting July 1, 2021, meaning players could accept payments without losing their eligibility.
Weida is a dedicated Griz fan who has missed only five home games over the past 32 seasons, he said. He’s the brother of head athletic trainer J.C. Weida and knows many of the players and athletic department personnel, the latter of which makes him a perfect person to run the collective. UM can’t be involved with the collective, and Weida can’t use any Griz trademarks.
“One, having a brother who’s the head trainer gives you a different perspective on Grizzly sports and the athletes as people,” he said of why he launched the collective. “Two, there’s concern for them when you see that those Grizzlies are the only ones that hold any jeopardy in the whole thing because they could lose their scholarships. Three, wanting Grizzly athletics to stay competitive and keep being able to get the best athletes.”
This past Saturday’s Griz game was that first time Weida had players recognizing him as the person who has helped them secure an NIL deal, not just as J.C.’s younger brother.
There are two aspects to what Weida does. One part is he serves as a conduit, not an agent, connecting a business with the specific Griz player they want to advertise their business.
The other part is the collective. It’s a group of boosters who pool their money into a general fund together to pay athletes in exchange for a service.
After months of deliberating on the collective, Weida chose to go with a non-profit to support charities and other non-profits. It’s similar to Hoosiers for Good, an NIL collective run by Indiana University boosters.
“Getting them to all be promoting local charities seemed like the best way to take the collective,” he said. “If you have 300 athletes advertising on their TikToks and their Twitter accounts and their Instagram accounts, what’s something we could do that benefits the community, benefits people? Having all these Grizzly athletes who have a huge influence and a huge celebrity in the state, let’s do something good with it.”
The collective is divided up by team, with boosters able to donate how much they want to specific teams. While top-tier players may be sought more for the advertising aspect, the goal of the collective is to evenly divide that money within a team, allowing lesser-known players or those not on scholarships a chance to get NIL money.
Whether it’s the business or collective side, Weida receives the money and distributes it to the student-athletes who participate. They must complete their agreed-upon work, like a certain number of social media posts and appearances, before getting compensated.
Weida tracks and documents the student-athletes’ payment and what they did to earn that in case the NCAA asks about it. The student-athletes then receive a W-9 and a 1099 form at the end of the year for their taxes.
Weida works with UM associate athletic director Jean Gee to make sure he’s following UM’s NIL policy. The state of Montana also has an NIL law. Those things could potentially change at any time, and Montana athletic director Kent Haslam wants to make sure everything is done ethically and legally.
“I am very much pro student-athletes benefitting off their name, image and likeness,” Haslam said. “I think it’s an absolute must. I think it was silly that they couldn’t in the past. I think anything that gets opportunities for our student-athletes to earn a little bit of money using their name, image and likeness, I’m all for it. I just want to make sure it’s on the up and up. I want to make sure that it’s not pay-for-play or it doesn’t morph into pay-for-play, that there’s legitimate business transactions going on.”
There was a time not that long ago when these transactions couldn’t be done. Perhaps the most famous case was SMU’s slush fund to pay football players under the table. That led to the football program getting the death penalty in the 1980s.
The slush fund is essentially a collective nowadays, although there must be a service performed in exchange for money. Weida thought about bringing a collective to Montana after he heard rumors that Texas A&M boosters pooled together $25 million to bolster recruiting, which Alabama coach Nick Saban called out as TAMU trying to buy players.
In the arms race of college athletics, anything and everything could potentially help land recruits or lead to a player transferring. That includes NIL, although Weida can’t talk with recruits promising them anything before they’re on the team.
Schools chase one another with the latest and greatest facilities, like the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center or the upcoming indoor practice facility. South Dakota State has had an indoor practice facility since 2014. North Dakota State is working on its $50 million facility.
One area that Montana has gotten a leg up on perennial power NDSU is with the booster-run NIL collective. Collectives supporting UM and Montana State student-athletes are the only ones currently known in the Big Sky Conference and are two of only a few in the FCS. According to On3.com, there are over 120 collectives, almost all at the FBS level.
When Weida found out no one had started a collective yet to support the Griz, he decided to do so in April. He made nearly every stop on UM’s GSA Spring Tour to connect with potential donors. He estimates that maybe 25% of people he talks with have even heard the term NIL.
A permanent name for the collective is still to be determined as Weida works through the process of filing with the federal government to earn 501(c)(3) non-profit status. IVOVI Sports will remain its own advertising agency.
Once the non-profit is established, a website will be launched containing more information. For now, interested parties can follow IVOVI Sports on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, can email Weida at IVOVIsports@gmail.com, or can call or text him at (406) 459-8761.
“We are really close to turning the corner,” he said. “I think once the non-profit launches, that’ll be huge. I could see it being really efficient and successful here in another six to eight months.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.