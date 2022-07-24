SPOKANE — Dave Dickenson’s face lit up when he saw Shannon Schweyen walking toward him through a small crowd Saturday evening at The Davenport Grand Hotel.
“Watch it, she has vicious elbows when she’s working the post,” the former Montana Grizzlies quarterback said with a smile, drawing a laugh from the former Lady Griz hoopster.
They were in Spokane along with former Lady Griz coach Robin Selvig to be inducted into the Big Sky Conference Hall of Fame as part of the 14-member inaugural class. It was a celebration of Schweyen and Selvig’s success on the basketball court as well Dickenson’s prowess on the football field.
The reunion brought back a flood of memories from the early 1990s for the trio. The Lady Griz advanced to the NCAA tournament every year during Schweyen’s playing days through 1992. By 1993, Dickenson had Griz football on the rise to the 1995 Division I-AA national championship. Add in success by the men’s basketball and volleyball teams, and it was a special time at Montana.
“Those are the glory years for myself and I think for those guys too,” Dickenson said. “It was fun. It just felt like the school was kind of hitting a high note. We hadn’t got there in football, but we were moving towards it. I did feel like we had a chance to put an exclamation mark on it.”
By the 1990s, Selvig had already guided the Lady Griz from the AIAW into the NCAA and was on his way to earning a combined 35 Big Sky titles and 15 Big Sky coach of the year awards during his 38-year career. He compiled a 511-61 record in conference play and won 865 games overall from 1978 to 2016 to rank 10th all-time in NCAA history.
The Lady Griz made the NCAA tournament 21 times under Selvig. One of the more memorable ones for him came in 1991 during Schweyen’s junior year. That’s because the men’s basketball team made the national tourney under coach Stew Morrill for the first time since 1975. They’d repeat that feat in 1992 under coach Blaine Taylor with standout players like the late Delvon Anderson and current Griz coach Travis DeCuire.
“Some of my best friends back then were (coaches) Mike Montgomery and Stew Morrill,” Selvig said. “They were always so close to winning but didn’t quite do it. The year we both won it in Missoula, Stew was the coach, and I think I was more happy for them. I was always like ‘Oh, yay, we won,’ but those guys, even though they were good, I couldn’t quite share the same feeling with them. When they won it, it was like, ‘Alright, we can all feel the same.’”
The Lady Griz won six NCAA tournament games under Selvig. Two of those wins came during Schweyen’s playing days, in 1989 over Cal State Fullerton and in 1992 over Wisconsin. She remains the Big Sky’s only player to make an All-America team, which she earned as a senior in 1992 when she was one of 10 Kodak All-Americans. In 2014, she was voted No. 1 on the list of “25 Greatest Female Athletes” in Big Sky history.
Schweyen played on teams that won three Big Sky regular-season titles and made the NCAA tournament four times. She was a two-time Big Sky MVP and a three-time Big Sky tourney MVP. She’s the only Lady Griz player to have her number (21) retired.
While Schweyen was enjoying success, so too was the volleyball team. The Griz made the NCAA tournament in 1990 and 1991 under longtime coach Dick Scott. They returned in 1994, marking their last appearance.
“It was great times at Montana,” Schweyen said. “I really look back and I was very lucky to be at Montana when we had some amazing runs in all sports. Our volleyball team was great. Our football was phenomenal. Several times men’s and women’s basketball won conference championships together. That was really neat. It felt like something larger than life at the time.”
Dickenson had first met Schweyen in May 1991 at the Little Sullivan Awards. He was just graduating from Great Falls CMR after going undefeated as the starting quarterback while leading the Rustlers to State AA championships in 1989 and 1990.
Schweyen, then Shannon Cate, was the 1991 women’s winner of the Little Sullivan Award after he junior season at UM. Like Dickenson, she had been a standout high school athlete in Montana, earning three state tournament MVPs at Billings Central and being named the 1988 Gatorade Montana player of the year.
Selvig is also a Treasure State native, growing up in Outlook in extreme northeastern Montana and playing for the Griz basketball team in the early 1970s. The fact that all three are not only Grizzlies but are from Montana make their selections as hall of famers even more special to Schweyen.
“I think it kind of is the epitome of what the University of Montana is about,” she said. “It’s about trying to keep those Montana kids that are special and keep them at home and hope that they want to be a part of that. I think that speaks volumes in the fact that all three of us are from Montana.”
Dickenson was on campus in the fall of 1991 as a redshirt. He was still two years away from beginning a record-breaking career in which he would have his jersey number (15) retired, would be voted No. 1 on the Big Sky’s “50 Greatest Male Athletes” in 2014 and would be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.
In the winter, Dickenson would watch Schweyen fill up the stat sheet on the hardwood. He recalls seeing her dislocate her shoulder throughout the season, only to return time after time. She played through that injury to score 34 points in leading UM to an 85-74 upset victory at Wisconsin in the 1992 NCAA tournament.
“She had this shoulder problem and she would have to go out of the game, and then 5 or 10 minutes later she’s back playing. It was amazing,” Dickenson said. “Later in my football career, I played a full season with the same problem. But she was the original. I would have liked to see her in the WNBA if it was around. I think she would have had a long, long career. She was special.”
Schweyen, who tried out for the WNBA in its debut season in 1997, became a student assistant coach in the 1993 season and felt she could still hang out with other athletes before becoming a full-time coach the next year. On Sundays, she, Dickenson and several other Griz athletes would head down Five Valley Bowl.
“I do remember he would always clean house,” she said of Dickenson. “We were all in the 120s and 130s, and Dave bowled in the high or mid 200s several times. He was a very good bowler. But I would see him around campus and just had huge respect for him and the way he carried himself, the way he led that team and obviously just a winner.”
Selvig had gotten to know Dickenson at Stockman’s Bar when he’d go there to play cards in the late afternoon. It was there that Dickenson, who had one of his rare non-football jobs as a bartender, got to know Selvig and how funny he was as a person.
One time, Selvig went down to Stockman’s too early. It was Sept. 4, 1993, and Dickenson emerged onto the scene by leading UM to an FCS-record 39-point fourth quarter for a 52-48 comeback win over South Dakota State in his first start. The Griz would go on to make the playoffs for the first time since 1989 that season, and Dickenson would become a three-time Big Sky offensive MVP, three-time All-American and 1995 Walter Payton Award winner.
“We were getting beaten bad and I left and missed one of the greatest comebacks ever that Dave Dickenson led,” Selvig said. “He was something else. I remember just being amazed by him. I went, ‘Oh, he’s not that fast, he doesn’t seem that quick,’ but nobody could catch him, and he made big plays all the time. He made football so much fun to watch. You were never out of a game when he was playing.”
Dickenson is the only one of the trio still in sports. He went on to a 10-year playing career and won CFL titles as a player and coach. He’s currently the head coach of the Calgary Stampeders.
Schweyen is out of coaching after serving as Selvig’s assistant for 24 years and as the Lady Griz head coach for four seasons from August 2016 to April 2020. Selvig has been retired since the 2016 season and enjoys spending time with his grandchildren.
Even 30 years later, the memories of those early 1990s at Montana still live on.
“It was a real positive time,” Selvig said. “It was fun. Everything was good. Great support from the campus and the community and students. It’s one thing that I’d like to see come back a little bit, but there’s a million reasons why it’s not the same.”
