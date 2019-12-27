MISSOULA — The message Montana men’s basketball head coach Travis DeCuire had to his team following the team’s return to Missoula after a short holiday break was very simple.
The Grizzlies were all back in town on Christmas Day after having about three days off to press the reset button after finishing a brutal nonconference slate with a 4-7 record. Montana starts Big Sky Conference play on Saturday, hosting Northern Arizona in Dahlberg Arena with tip set for 7 p.m.
The team met on Thursday morning to begin their post-break practices and DeCuire was quite clear to his players.
“It’s a new season,” DeCuire said on Friday afternoon. “We kinda split the season into fourths, non-conference is over, first half of conference, we want to be the best team we can be. It’s still one game at a time, but now you’re playing for something.”
In its first 11 games, Montana played teams that currently have a combined 85-49 record and likely saw at least four NCAA tournament teams, if not five. It was the toughest nonconference slate played by a Big Sky team this season and uniquely prepared the Grizzlies for their final 20 regular-season games.
Or at least the team is hoping so. Montana threw its freshmen into the proverbial fire right away and Kyle Owens, Josh Vazquez and DJ Carter-Hollinger have combined for 22 starts.
“I think it’ll help us out, playing those big teams, you really have to be dialed in at practice before and just with conference coming up, we’re going to have to do the same thing,” Vazquez said. “More games, a short amount of time and (that experience) will pay off.”
Northern Arizona comes into the conference opener with a 6-3 record and already has two road wins — over Utah Valley and UC Riverside. The Lumberjacks are ranked No. 267 in the KenPom rankings (Montana is No. 196) and their best win is over South Dakota.
Cameron Shelton, a potential first-team all-conference and MVP candidate, has been key for the Lumberjacks at the guard position. Shelton leads the team in scoring with 14.4 points per game, but also rebounds well (6.1 per) and has dished out 34 assists through nine games.
The sophomore excels in transition and has the ability to be excellent in drive-and-kick situations.
“He’s been good with ball screens and also creating. I think turning stuff down, too,” DeCuire said. “I think that’s very difficult for guards to do, especially young guards and I see times where he might have a switch or see a mismatch and he tries to execute that as opposed to going and getting his own shot.”
Northern Arizona is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, hitting 37.7% of those shots on 22.7 attempts per game.
Six players have 17 or more 3-point attempts this season, led by Luke Avdalovic, who is second on the team in scoring and has converted 20 of 39 (51.3%) 3-point attempts. The sophomore 6-foot-4 guard is currently sixth in the NCAA in individual 3-point percentage.
“We just have to make sure we defend the 3-point line. We need to run everybody off the line, knowing their good shooters,” Vazquez said. “It’s more like we need to make them put the ball on the floor and have to make a play other than a three.”
The last time Montana and Northern Arizona played — March 4 — the game came down to a 3-pointer, which former Lumberjack Carlos Hines missed at the buzzer in Dahlberg. Another close game could be in store for Montana fans against what seems to be an improved Lumberjack squad.
The entire conference seems deeper than it has been and Northern Arizona is no exception.
“They’re playing good ball,” DeCuire said. “Everyone in the league is playing well right now … (NAU is) definitely playing a very solid style of basketball right now. They’re defending, they’re scoring the ball, we look forward to playing them at home first.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.