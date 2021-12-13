MISSOULA — It isn’t often that a player from Missoula dons the Montana men’s basketball jersey.
Come next season, or mostly likely not long after, Missoula Big Sky senior forward Caden Bateman could be the first Missoula high school hoops player since Jack McGillis in 2010 to step on the court at Dahlberg Arena for the Grizzlies. McGillis led Missoula Hellgate to the State AA title his senior season in 2005, began college at Oregon State and transferred to UM to play for Wayne Tinkle.
Bateman committed to the Grizzlies as a preferred walk-on in late October, becoming the fourth known Class of 2022 commit for Montana. He is the second commit from the state of Montana, joining Shelby big man Rhett Reynolds, who signed his national letter of intent in November after verbally committing last high school basketball season.
I would like to announce that I will be committing to the university of montana! #GoGriz @MontanaGrizBB pic.twitter.com/a9dEF46fw3— Caden Bateman (@CadenBateman5) October 30, 2021
More importantly to Bateman, however, is the Missoula connection.
“Being from Missoula, there’s not too many kids who have gotten the opportunity to go to the Griz, and getting that opportunity to play for the community here, I am really, really excited for that,” he said Saturday. “I chose it because staying close to home and at the highest level I can play right now, they are going to make the most of me, and I’m going to make the most of them.”
Bateman said he first popped on Montana assistant coach Jay Flores’ radar sometime around mid-July, about halfway through AAU ball in the summer.
“He just stayed on me, and I liked how much he just keeps reaching out, seeing how I’m doing no matter what,” Bateman said.
Whenever Bateman makes it to Montana, he will need to work to earn minutes, and Big Sky head coach Ryan Hansen has talked with him about just that telling Bateman he may not see the court the first few seasons.
Bateman could have chosen a route that would allow him playing time early, but he didn't. Bateman picked a spot that he will need to earn his playing time, a challenge that he embraces.
"Caden's a pretty special kid," Hansen said. "When he came in, nobody really knew who he was. He came out of Wyoming and transferred up his freshman year. He was one of the top players in the grade but definitely, at the time, wasn't the top one. He has just busted his butt, given himself to basketball and has gotten as good as he possibly can"
"He's a true gym rat. I think it just shows what dedication can do."
Bateman is part of a Big Sky team that has high expectations with a slew of seniors who've been tasked with turning around a program that has struggled the last few years. The Eagles won two games in 2019 and five last season. They're off to a 1-1 start this year and were one-possession away from starting 2-0.
Bateman scored 13 points, including a thunderous dunk in the first quarter, in the loss to Billings West and had seven points in a season-opening win over defending AA champ Billings Skyview. Bateman’s goal is to put some banners up for Big Sky, a tall task, but the group has looked confident.
Bateman has the pleasure of playing with a few senior guards on a team that shares the ball, which takes the load off the 6-foot-7 guard-forward hybrid. Last season, the Eagles had three players average double-digit scoring per game and two others were around eight points.
A Missoula player committing isn't important just for Bateman, or the Montana Grizzlies, but for an Eagles team that has seen its share of struggles in the past.
Most often than not, prep players that hit college from Missoula are from Hellgate or Missoula Sentinel, not Big Sky. Bateman changes that recent trend.
"Not long ago people said you had to go to Hellgate to get recruited or something like that," Hansen said. "It shows how far this program has come, to have a kid like Caden in the program. I also think it means a lot for the university too, to get a local kid from Missoula on the roster."
Bateman also has a connection with Reynolds through the club ball scene. They have played against one another before, and Bateman is excited to play with a fellow Montanan. Current Grizzly and Bozeman native Mack Anderson is set to graduate after this season, leaving the two as the future Montana reps for the Grizzlies.
Bateman, assuming nothing changes with his commitment and he stays with Montana, would be the 13th player, including Reynolds, who played their high school ball in the Treasure State to join the Griz men’s program since 2009.
The other 11 outside of Reynolds and Bateman are: McGillis (Missoula), Derek Selvig (Glendive), Nick Emerson (Columbia Falls), Morgan Young (Lustre), Riley Bradshaw (Corvallis), Brayden Boehning (Glendive), Gavin DeJong (Manhattan), Jared Samuelson (Billings), Trever Spoja (Billings), Kendal Manuel (Billings) and Anderson (Bozeman). Of that group, only Anderson and Selvig played four seasons for Montana.
Notables
Recently, other Missoula prep stars have also made it to the college level and beyond.
The most notable is former Hellgate star and son of Griz royalty Tres Tinkle. He spent his college career at Oregon State playing for his dad Wayne and has since played professionally both overseas and in the NBA G League.
Former Sentinel player Zaccheus Darko-Kelly went from Missoula to Providence, and turned an NAIA stop into an overseas contract as well after a brief stint in the NBA Summer League this past summer.
Rollie Worster is a former Hellgate guard and a one-time Griz hoops commit who flipped to Utah State and has since transferred to Utah where he has averaged eightpoints, 4.5 assists and four rebounds starting in 10 games.
Charles Burns played his prep ball at Missoula Loyola and is now at Northern Arizona, where his dad played as well, in the Big Sky Conference.
Alex Germer who was last year’s Gatorade Montana boys basketball player of the year at Sentinel, is playing basketball at Montana State.
