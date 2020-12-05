MISSOULA — Add another similarity to the list for Colter Janacaro and Levi Janacaro — and they couldn’t be happier about this one.
Colter will rejoin his older brother Levi in the coming years by committing to the Grizzlies on Friday as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Colter is a senior at Missoula Big Sky while Levi is a redshirt sophomore at Montana.
“As kids, we dreamt about playing together,” Colter told 406mtsports.com. “Recently, ever since he started there, we’ve talked about being teammates again and how fun it’d be.”
Colter is the first Big Sky player to head to Montana since his brother and Tyler Flink were part of the 2018 recruiting class. The brothers have been on the same team together in the past but haven't had the chance to be on the field at the same time because of the age difference.
Colter already knows players on the Griz through Levi, and he received reactions of excitement on social media from current Grizzlies after he made his announcement as UM’s 19th-known commit and 15th-known in-state commit.
Happy and excited to announce my commitment to the University of Montana! 🐻 @coach_rosy pic.twitter.com/6h6qT9pEMW— Colter Janacaro (@ColterJanacaro) December 4, 2020
“Proud brother moment,” Levi wrote in a quote tweet of Colter’s commitment tweet. “Talked about it as kids and now it’s happening. Can’t wait to play with this stud.”
Montana is recruiting Colter as an athlete who can play either side of the ball, he said. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior earned first-team all-state honors as an athlete on both offense and defense and as a long snapper on special teams this year.
If it’s offense, Colter showed his rushing abilities this season by running for 1,067 yards and 18 touchdowns with the same bulldozing approach as his brother. He wanted to be a better passer than Levi and did something his brother never did by becoming a 1,000-yard passer, throwing for 1,010 yards and seven touchdowns compared to five interceptions.
Colter also broke four of his brother’s single-game school records by accruing 453 total yards, 286 rushing yards, eight total touchdowns and six rushing scores in the same game.
“I got a couple of his school records, so it’s fun giving him grief about that,” Colter said. “It’s little brotherly love. We don’t like to lose to one another — football or record books or even playing 2K, it gets pretty heated, turns physical at the end.”
If Colter ends up on defense, he showed his hard-hitting abilities by tallying 40 tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight quarterback hurries, four sacks and one forced fumble from the linebacker position this season. That’s the position his brother has been moved to after starting out as a running back for UM offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach, who primarily recruited Colter.
“Coach Rosy said he liked how I was physical on the field and athletic, too,” Colter recalled. “I think they think I can play pretty much anywhere. I’m willing to play wherever they need me.”
Colter’s recruitment was a rather quick one, first hearing from Montana in October and being offered last week, he said. He chose the Griz over Carroll College and Montana Tech, and he said he was talking with Montana State but noted the Cats hadn’t offered him yet.
The late offer and quick turnaround was similar to Levi, who had been considering walking on at Montana State until Hauck was hired late in the recruiting window and offered him a partial scholarship. That’s one difference is Colter is heading to Montana as a preferred walk-on, but that wasn’t a deterrent for the blue-collar player.
“That just makes me a little more hungry,” Colter said.
Colter, who turned 18 last month, knew bits and pieces of the Grizzlies’ success under Hauck in his previous stint when he was growing up. He’s since learned about it more when Hauck returned ahead of the 2018 season, leading the Griz to the 2019 FCS playoff quarterfinals.
“I think we have a chance to be one of the best schools in the FCS, especially with coach Hauck having the legacy he does in Missoula,” Colter said, noting the tradition and his Griz fandom played into his commitment but getting to play with his brother “was the deal-sealer.”
He’s well aware about the Grizzlies’ plan to “Return To Dominance” and hopes to play a role in making that a reality in the coming years. The early signing period for football runs from Dec. 16-18.
“I’m overwhelmed with happiness,” Colter said. “Given the chance to play in my hometown and with my brother, there’s not much more to say than I’m happy.”
