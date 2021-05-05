MISSOULA — Missoula’s Sophia Pierce has signed a National Letter of Intent to play soccer for Montana.
The goalkeeper, a senior at Hellgate, will join Montana as a freshman in the fall.
Montana had four goalkeepers last season, the record-setting Claire Howard, Brooke Johnston, Elizabeth Todd and Camellia Xu. With Johnston’s departure after graduating in three years, that left coach Chris Citowicki looking ahead to next season with just two goalkeepers on his roster, which is one too few for his liking.
“We needed to find another one,” said Citowicki, who reached out to his network of contacts made up of high school and club coaches. Little did he know he had what he was looking for right in Missoula.
He had actually been an assistant on Pierce’s local club team when he first moved to Missoula in 2018. Thought she had college potential, something probably lower level. Good skills, size and athleticism if possessing a quiet personality.
So he was a little surprised the day Natalie Hiller-Claridge, the former Montana goalkeeper who is now the head coach at Hellgate, told Citowicki that Pierce would be perfect for the Grizzlies.
When you’re the only goalkeeper in Big Sky Conference history to win an NCAA tournament game? And you’ve been working with someone since she was an eighth grader? That carries some weight.
So Citowicki looked at some more recent film of Pierce. What he saw wasn’t the player he remembered.
“I thought, this kid is so much better than anybody thought she’d be,” he said. “She wants to be a Griz and here she is.
“She’s big and strong, almost six-foot. And to be mentored by one of the best we’ve ever had, by the only goalkeeper who’s won an NCAA tournament game? Pretty cool.”
—UM sports information
