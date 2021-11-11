MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate wide receiver Ian Finch is staying in Missoula for college.

The senior announced his commitment to Montana on Thursday morning on Twitter, just days after he received an offer from the Griz on Nov. 1. He chose UM over offers from Montana Tech and Carroll College.

"I am proud to say that I have committed to @MontanaGrizFB and I will be staying home to continue my football and academic careers! Thank you to everyone who helped me to get here!" Finch tweeted while tagging head coach Bobby Hauck, offensive coordinator Timm Rosenbach and wide receivers coach Brent Pease.

Finch totaled 2,741 receiving yards and 28 touchdown catches on 162 receptions in 26 varsity games over four years. His senior season was his best outing as he totaled 1,003 yards and 14 touchdown grabs on 64 catches.

Finish was a three-year starter for the Knights, also playing safety. He was a first-team all-state wide receiver in 2020 and a second-team all-state wide receiver in 2019. All-state awards for this season haven’t been announced yet.

Finch also plays basketball and runs track for Hellgate.

Finch became the 10th-known commit in the 2022 recruiting class. He’s the eighth in-state commit, joining Helena’s Kaden Huot, Marcus Evans and Chase McGurran, Hamilton’s Tyson Rostad, Jefferson’s Joey Visser, Missoula Sentinel’s Zac Crews and Kalispell Glacier’s Patrick Rohrbach. The two out-of-state commits are Sam Alford of Utah and Eli Gillman of Minnesota.

