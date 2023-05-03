MISSOULA — Connor Dick grew up entrenched in Montana Grizzlies basketball.

The Missoula Hellgate senior was decked out in Griz gear as a kid. He attended numerous games in his hometown. He admired former Grizzlies Will Cherry and Jordan Gregory. He also saw photos and watched videos of his father, Ryan Dick, playing for UM in the 1990s.

Dick will now get to wear a Griz uniform himself. He committed to UM as a walk-on, like his sister Lauren did last year with the Lady Griz, and he’ll join the Big Sky Conference team starting in the 2023-24 season.

“It’s always been a dream for me that I now get the chance to make real,” he said. "The Griz didn’t have to really give me a pitch. I knew everything it was about. The coaches have been really nice and supportive of me. The players have all been very welcoming.

“Once I saw those two things, I knew it was where I wanted to be because I knew what Griz basketball is and I know what it’s about and I know it’s something I want to be a part of.”

Dick did have numerous other opportunities for college sports although playing for UM had been a longtime dream. He was heavily considering College of Idaho, which won the NAIA national championship this past year, offered him a full-ride scholarship, is coached by his AAU coach and features multiple former Montana high school basketball standout players.

His other offers included NAIA teams Montana Tech and Montana Western in the Frontier Conference. He said that Big Sky teams Montana State and Eastern Washington had reached out in the past couple months. He even had a football offer from Montana State, he said, but loved basketball too much to give it up for football.

Dick had been in contact with Griz head coach Travis DeCuire and assistant coach Jay Flores for the past couple years, he said. It was this past year when he felt talks became more serious, but he put off making a decision until his senior season was over. That focus helped the Knights win the State AA championship.

“This is an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up,” he said. “It’s too good of an opportunity. I want to go out there and bet on myself and make a name for myself here.

“I 100% thought about doing the Frontier route, but I always want to bet on myself and try to maximize my potential as a player. I think playing here at the University of Montana will give me that opportunity.”

Getting any chance at college athletics might have seemed like a long shot a few years ago. Dick fractured his tibia and tore his meniscus in one of his legs during AAU basketball over the summer heading into his sophomore season.

That forced him to miss his entire sophomore year of high school sports while recovering from the injury. He overcame any doubts in his mind following the first major injury he ever suffered and returned to the court with Select Basketball heading into his junior season, a key year for recruiting.

The fact that he missed 13 months of development and still became a state champion, an all-state player and was selected for the Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series isn’t lost on him. That gives him hope that he still has a lot of room for improvement to make more jumps as he pushes himself to be the best player he can be.

“That’s one of the reasons I feel so confident,” he said. “Obviously, my knee is 100%. I’m still just getting going again. I feel like I’m starting to now get on a rhythm and getting some momentum rolling.

“I feel like this next year when I redshirt I’ll have a lot of time to really maximize my body, rather than trying to continue to keep it healthy. I really get a full year to work on my skill, my body, my game with no other distractions.”

Dick is heading to UM at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds. He’ll be redshirting this coming season and is expecting to be playing the shooting guard position, he said.

He’ll be joining a roster with two other Montanans who redshirted this past year: Missoula native and Big Sky grad Caden Bateman and Shelby native Rhett Reynolds. Dick, like Bateman, is a walk-on player.

He knows as a non-scholarship athlete that there are no promises of playing time or even a roster spot after next season. He understands if he wants something, he has to go out and earn it, just like he did at Hellgate on the hardwood and as a quarterback on the gridiron.

“It means so much to me because I know these opportunities don’t come that often,” he said. “You can’t name that many people from Montana that get this type of opportunity. I’m really excited to go out there and make the most of it.

“I didn’t want to just get this opportunity, I wanted to do something with it. I’m really excited to now get the chance to go restart again at the University of Montana and build up my respect and a name for myself.”