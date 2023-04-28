MISSOULA — Missoula Hellgate multi-sport standout Connor Dick announced on Twitter Friday afternoon that he has committed to play for the Montana men's basketball team in the fall.

I’m beyond excited to announce that next year, I’ll be staying home.

Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to this point. I’m grateful to the University for providing this incredible opportunity and for believing in me.

Go Griz! pic.twitter.com/4wUMR10geJ — Connor J Dick (@ConnorDick9) April 28, 2023

Dick was the 406mtsports.com boys Athlete of the Month for March after leading his team to the AA state basketball championship. He poured in 28 points as Hellgate throttled Billings West 70-50 in the Butte Civic Center on March 11 for the Knights' first outright Class AA crown since 2013.

His performance, coach Jeff Hays said, was "one of the better performances I've ever seen. Especially for a state championship game."

The senior Knight, who averaged better than 15 points per game for the season, also scored 13 points in a semifinal win over Bozeman and 12 in a quarterfinal triumph over Bozeman Gallatin.

Dick will join the Grizzlies as a walk-on freshman.

Dick's sister, Lauren, is a walk-on member of the Lady Griz basketball team. His dad, Ryan, played for the Montana basketball team.