Montana volleyball libero Sarina Moreno, a Missoula Sentinerl grad, had 27 digs in a loss at Weber State Saturday night. It increased her career total to 1,865, now the most by any player in program history.
She passed Jackie White, who had a stellar career at Montana from 2004-07, and then added on 17 more for the rest of the match. The 27 digs were the second-most in a match this season for the redshirt senior. Her coaches shared a moment when she passed the mark, but, the player that Moreno is, she wanted to get right back to work.
"Clearly that is an incredible achievement and it means a lot to her, but I think she's made it very clear with how she talks, how she plays and what she's been about leading up to breaking that record that its more about our team accomplishments for her," UM coach Allison Lawrence said. "I think that just shows such good leadership and makes it that much sweeter when you have a player that handles it that way."
Montana lost in four sets to the powerhouse Wildcats, 25-9, 24-26, 25-23, 25-23. The Grizzlies finished the regular season at 17-11 overall and a 10-6 league play.
The leadership of Moreno has certainly led Montana to new heights this season. She now has the chance to revel in her career record, but also a big year for the Grizzlies. Despite the loss, they closed the regular season with the most wins in a season since 1999 and have a chance to do some damage at the Big Sky Championships in Ogden starting on Wednesday at 1 p.m. versus Sacramento State.
"I was really proud of a lot of things," Lawrence said. "I think we just battled defensively so well and I think even in our moments of breakdown we always had good responses.
"It's just that our breakdowns came late in sets where we just ran out of time to recover. It just felt like a game of runs a little bit. We would go on big runs and feel really good and then have a breakdown on ourselves and tie back up and vice versa."
—UM sports information
