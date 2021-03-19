MISSOULA — Brooklyn Weisgram’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh gave the Montana softball team a 7-6 win over Seattle on Friday afternoon at Grizzly Softball Field.
Then the tears started flowing.
To an outsider, they would have appeared to be tears springing forth from the joys of victory, from a game Montana led 4-1 after a Kendall Curtis grand slam in the first to a game the Grizzlies had to win in dramatic fashion after the Redhawks battled back to tie it with two runs in the top of the seventh.
But they knew, the players on the field, her teammates who had witnessed firsthand the long journey Weisgram had undergone just to get to that moment, finally healthy enough to enter the game in the top of the sixth as a defensive replacement, healthy enough to win it with her bat in the seventh.
Weisgram, from Missoula, was an integral part of the team as soon as she became a Grizzly, batting .293 as a freshman and making one of the outfield spots her own. Until she wasn’t, at least on the field. While her injury did not remove her from the team, it changed her role. She watched, they competed.
On Friday, a triumphant return. Sometimes a line-drive single down the right-field line just means a little more.
“It was pretty emotional for me to be able to come through like that after such a long recovery process,” she said. “(Assistant coach Sarah O’Brien) came up to me after and gave me a hug. A couple tears ran down my face.
“I’ve busted my butt all offseason to come back from a serious injury. It feels like the hard work is finally paying off.”
Her hit made a winner of Montana a day after the Redhawks opened the three-game series with a doubleheader sweep, with 3-2 and 5-2 victories.
“We were pressing (Thursday). One, we were excited to be at home and then hungry for some outcomes. We were carrying a little too much weight on our shoulders instead of just releasing it and playing and settling in to who we are,” said coach Melanie Meuchel.
With that day out of their system, the Grizzlies looked more like themselves on Friday, from the moment Tristin Achenbach struck out the first hitter of the game.
It was at the plate where Montana showed what it can do without all that weight holding it down.
Kylie Becker led off the bottom of the first with a single, Cami Sellers doubled to right-center and Maygen McGrath got hit by a pitch to load the bases for Curtis.
The player with one career home run before Friday attacked the first pitch with an uppercut swing, like she knew it was only a matter of time, a matter of seeing the right ball. The first one cleared the fence but was foul.
On a 1-2 pitch, she sent the ball out of the park in left.
But Seattle is good. Really good. The Redhawks were 8-0 against Big Sky Conference teams after Thursday’s two-game sweep. Not only are they good, they are relentless, fully taking on the personality of their coach, Geoff Hirai, who has an unwavering belief in his players. And they exude it.
Seattle pulled within 4-3 in the top of the third, Montana went up 6-3 in the bottom of the fourth on a McGrath single to right that scored two.
The Redhawks made it 6-4 with a sacrifice fly in the fifth, 6-5 with an RBI ground out in the seventh. That left a runner on third with two outs and a full count for Olivia Viggiano, who came through with a single to left-center that brought Seattle even.
That set the stage for Weisgram’s heroics, which became possible only after Elise Ontiveros opened the bottom of the seventh with a sharply hit single to left, her second hit of the day.
Julie Phelps moved Ontiveros into scoring position with a well-placed ground out to the right side of the infield. That brought Weisgram to the plate. Her drive to right on a 1-2 pitch set the winning play in motion. Ontiveros raced home from second to score the winning run.
Achenbach earned the pitching win, her fifth of the season. The Grizzlies (6-15) will open a three-game series against Utah Valley (8-11) with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
