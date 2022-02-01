MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel senior Drew Klumph is staying close to home by joining the Montana football team.
Klumph announced his commitment to the Griz on Tuesday, one day before National Signing Day. The three-sport athlete is walking on to the team, he told 406mtsports.com.
"I’m excited to announce my commitment to the Montana Grizzlies! #GoGriz," Klumph wrote on Twitter. His tweet included a picture of himself as a child wearing Griz gear.
Klumph was a starter for Sentinel on its football team that won back-to-back State AA championships in 2020 and 2021. He played wide receiver and cornerback for the Spartans and said the Griz are looking at him as either a receiver or safety.
On offense, Klumph caught 27 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns as a senior. On defense, he had four interceptions, including three as a junior, and totaled 84 tackles while on varsity.
On the track, Klumph won an individual State AA title in the 300-meter hurdles as a junior. He was second in the 110 hurdles, 1,600 run and 3,200 run.
Klumph also plays for the Sentinel basketball team. The Spartans were third in the Western AA standings heading into Tuesday's action.
Klumph is the third known high school commit for the Griz since the early signing period. UM signed 12 high school players in December.
—Frank Gogola
