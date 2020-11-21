Sentinel vs. Billings West 01 (copy)

Sentinel quarterback Camden Sirmon (9) tries for a first down against Billings West during the Class AA state final in Billings on Friday. Sirmon committed to the Montana Grizzlies less than 12 hours after helping lead the Spartans to their first title since 1972.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Camden Sirmon's stay in Missoula just got extended for quite a while longer.

The Sentinel senior, whose family moved to the Garden City prior to the fall sports season, committed to the Montana football team on Saturday morning. His announcement came less than 12 hours after he helped lead the Spartans to their first State AA title since 1972.

"After a great phone call with @GrizCoachGreen I am proud to announce I have committed to the University of Montana!!! #Gogriz," Sirmon wrote on Twitter.

Sirmon, rated as a 2-star QB by 247Sports, showed his dual-threat abilities in Montana's largest classification after transferring from Wenatchee, Washington. Heading into Friday's game, he had completed 68.4% of his passes 839 yards and 11 touchdowns to just one interception. He also carried the ball 85 times for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns, all team highs.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Sirmon follows in the footsteps of his older brother Cy Sirmon, who primairly played on the offensive line for Montana from 2015-19 and his uncle David Sirmon, who suited up at linebacker for UM from 1993-96.

Sirmon is the 13th-known commit in the Grizzlies' 2021 recruiting class. He's the fourth member of Sentinel's senior class to commit to UM, joining safety Jace Klucewich, athlete TJ Rausch and linebacker Geno Leonard. He's the ninth-known in-state commit, joining Helena High linebacker Zac Evans, Butte High tight end Jake Olson, Havre defensive end/linebacker Kellen Detrick, Billings Central placekicker Camden Capser and Red Lodge defensive end Corby Mann.

—Frank Gogola, 406mtsports.com

