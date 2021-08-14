MISSOULA — Montana landed a big-time recruit when Missoula Sentinel senior Zac Crews announced he was committing to his hometown college.
Crews, the sixth-ranked recruit in the state for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports, shared his commitment on Saturday morning.
"I’m very excited and grateful to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB thanks to @coach_rosy @SacksGriz @Coach_Hauck," he wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of him as a young child wearing a Grizzly shirt and hat.
I’m very excited and grateful to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB thanks to @coach_rosy @SacksGriz @Coach_Hauck pic.twitter.com/co3opstQqz— Zac Crews (@zac_crews) August 14, 2021
Crews is ranked as a 2-star athlete who has full-ride offers from UM and MSU. He's noted his decision would come down to his outlook to play at that school, the educational opportunity and if he could see himself living in that town.
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Crews has said UM is looking at him to play defensive end. He was first-team all-state at both defensive end and tight end during Sentinel's 2020 state championship run.
“They’ve got a very welcoming sense around them,” Crews said about UM over the summer, noting defensive line coach Barry Sacks was primarily recruiting him. “Everybody there is willing to go hard every single day. I like that because that’s what we preach over at Sentinel. I’ve really gotten to bond with Coach Sacks, he’s got a lot of energy, funny guy. I’ve grown to already love the program, but I’ve grown to like it even more over the past few months.”
An all-around athlete, Crews placed third at the State AA wrestling tournament in the 205-pound weight class, finishing behind two wrestlers who each have two state titles. He dominated on the track by winning individual titles in the 110-meter hurdles and javelin to aid Sentinel in winning the Class AA team title.
Crews is the seventh known commit in UM's 2022 recruiting class and the fifth from Montana, joining Helena High quarterback Kaden Huot, Helena High linebacker/running back Marcus Evans, Hamilton quarterback/wide receiver/safety Tyson Rostad and Kalispell Glacier kicker/punter Patrick Rohrbach. The Grizzlies' two out-of-state commits are 3-star wide receiver Sam Alford of Utah and running back Eli Gillman of Minnesota.
