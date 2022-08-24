MISSOULA — Sarina Moreno was thrilled to be back on the volleyball court for the Montana Grizzlies on Tuesday at Dahlberg Arena — even if it didn’t look like it.
The senior libero is more stoic and reserved than most in a sport where cheering after each point can be the norm. She was excited internally, the same nervous excitement she’s had since when she was a freshman in 2018 after wrapping up her time at Missoula Sentinel.
Moreno decided late last season to use the COVID waiver to gain another year of eligibility. There was no second guessing about that decision when she was on the floor for the first time this season as the Griz rolled to a four-set win over Carroll College in an exhibition game.
“I didn’t feel like I was done with my journey yet as a Griz,” she said. “Ultimately, I just want to leave a legacy of success here for people coming in, in the future.”
Moreno has been a key piece over the years as the Griz have worked toward stability as a program under head coach Allison Lawrence, who enters her sixth season. They’re picked seventh in the 10-team preseason poll but have exceeded their preseason ranking and made the eight-team conference tournament each of the three fall seasons Moreno has been at UM.
The Griz are 0-3 in the tournament during that stretch but are coming off a year that featured their most wins and best winning percentage since 2013, when they last won a tournament game. Her goal is to win the tournament, which she knows will be a challenge, but the team’s chemistry enthuses her about leaving the program in a better place than when she arrived.
“I think her decision to stay and say I want to fight for my career empowered her to find this new gear that she’s never had before and keep getting better,” Lawrence said. “But I also think it communicated to our team that Sarina’s staying because we’re going to be good, this is going to be our best season yet. I think she instills a lot of belief with that decision. I’m really proud of her for that but also really thankful to her for that.”
Moreno will be chasing UM’s career digs record while seeking wins. She enters the season with 1,410 and sits 437 behind Jackie White’s 1,847, about the same number as when she set a UM freshman record with 429 digs in 2018.
While eyeing that, Moreno will bring a steadying presence to the court as a leader by example who has developed the proper voice needed to succeed in her role collecting digs. Lawrence has seen that evolution in Moreno since coaching her from when she was a teenager at Montana Volleyball Academy through her time at UM.
“I like that she is different. I think it changes the dynamic of our team in a really cool way,” Lawrence said. “Having her in that spot, just because it’s her fifth year, it adds so much experience to our team. Our returners feel seasoned in a way that we haven’t in the last six years. That’s just the nature of how our roster has turned over.”
With Moreno on the court, the Griz enter the season with a veteran group. They return eight of the 10 players who earned starts in 2021.
Outside hitter Paige Clark was a second-team All-Big Sky selection last season as a true freshman. Setter Carly Anderson ranked second in the conference in assists. Catie Semadeni was third in the league in hitting percentage, while Ellie Scherffius ranked eighth in that stat.
Moreno brings back 94 career starts and has been a two-time team MVP. There has been less success and fewer accolades than her time at Sentinel, when she was a three-time all-state player as the Spartans won back-to-back State AA championships, but she still finds joy in working with others on court and wasn't ready to give up that yet.
“I just love the game. It’s as simple as that,” she said. “I just like being on the court. I like playing. I like meeting new people, different personalities and getting to know how to get along with them. I think that’s a really cool part of sports and teams.”
This will be be the first season since Moreno got into volleyball that she won’t be playing with her friend Elsa Godwin, which she expects to be a little difficult to handle. At least she’s excited to have more time to decide what do with her life after volleyball while finishing her communications degree this fall.
Moreno and the Griz will put their hopes to the test when they open the regular season hosting the Farmers State Bank Invitational. They’ll face North Dakota 10 a.m. Friday, UT Arlington 6:30 p.m. Friday and UC Davis noon Saturday.
“I think today really sealed the deal,” she said of her decision. “I hadn’t been planning on coming back, but I knew I’d regret it years down the road.”
