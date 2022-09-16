MISSOULA — Mitch Roberts smiles and laughs it off a bit when the phrase “Mr. Reliable” is mentioned.
That’s a nickname he’s received as a sure-handed Montana wide receiver who seems to catch nearly every pass in his neighborhood. He’s fine with it, but doesn’t go out promoting himself as some flawless player.
“All of my teammates are reliable,” he said prior to Montana’s final nonconference game against Indiana State at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT) Saturday in Terre Haute, Indiana.
“It comes down to trying to do your job to the best of your ability and trying to make plays. Not everyone’s going to be perfect. There’s going to be mistakes. But I’m trying to do my job and my teammates try to do the same.”
Now a sixth-year senior, Roberts is the most experienced and most statistically successful receiver on the roster. He’s been driven by being a competitor who is concerned more about team wins than his own individual stats.
His hard work and dedication showed in his transition to being a wide receiver after he graduated from Missoula Sentinel in 2017. That’s led him to being one of four players selected as a team captain.
“When you say reliable, that insinuates that he just shows up. He’s a good player,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “Certainly, he’s a great guy. What I admire most is he does everything right. He’s good in school. He’s good on the field. He’s good in preparation. He’s a good human being. He’s just good.”
Roberts’ leadership by example has also impressed Hauck. He’s someone the veteran coach says younger players should look up.
The Griz could use that leadership as their receiver room contains many underclassmen. The only other senior in the group, Malik Flowers, has noticed Roberts’ maturity over the years.
“Mitch is a great guy, great player and very reliable,” he said. “He’s a good person to have in our offense and particularly our receiver room because we do have some younger guys in there. So, he definitely brings that leadership having the experience that he does on the field.”
Competitive drive
Roberts was Montana’s selection among all the offensive players to represent the program at the Big Sky kickoff in Spokane in July.
He was an intriguing choice to pair with defensive back Justin Ford when there were others like San Diego State transfer quarterback Lucas Johnson and All-American running back Marcus Knight returning from injury. But it said something about the respect there is for Roberts.
Former Griz wide receiver Sammy Akem certainly enjoyed his time with Roberts. That included spending last season as a locker neighbor with him.
“Mitch does all the little things right behind the scenes,” he said. “Always watching film, always grinding, perfecting everything in lifts, always working to be better. He never takes a day off, and he always shows up. He is a guy you want on your team for sure.
“Mitch is the perfect teammate: motivating, supportive, hard-working, everything you want in a teammate. Just a super caring dude. I appreciate someone like him. He’s special.”
Roberts’ competitive drive comes from his upbringing. He’s the youngest son of former Montana Lady Griz Cheri (Bratt) Roberts, who always pushed her kids to be the best they could be as they grew up in an athletically inclined household.
All three Roberts children have attended college on athletic scholarships. Olivia Roberts played basketball at Wyoming, a team in the Mountain West. Ben played baseball at Washington State, a team in the Pac-12, for three years before he played one year of football at Montana.
“I always looked up to my siblings,” Mitch said. “They had success in their sports careers. I always admired them and saw how hard they always worked. I knew what it took to get there and the hard work required every day.”
There were basketball games in the front driveway and wiffle ball home run derbies in the backyard. In fact, Mitch enjoyed baseball in high school and thought he might go that route.
He came to love football because of the team aspect of 11 guys pulling in one direction. In other sports, the team might still succeed in a single instance if someone was slacking off.
Roberts is going to miss the competition that comes along with football when his final season is over. Whether that be internal competition within the team or competing against an opponent each week, he enjoys all the work that goes into performing on the big stage for only 11 guaranteed Saturdays each year.
“I could go on and on about the things that football has taught me,” he said. “It’s just being disciplined and accountable and working hard each and every day. You’re doing your job not only for yourself but for your teammates. I think those kinds of things the coaches instill in us will carry over when we’re done with football.”
Catching praise
When Roberts reached high above his head for a two-handed catch along the sideline against Weber State in 2019, it looked eerily similar to a catch Ben made four years earlier at nearly the same spot on the field against North Dakota State. Side-by-side photos confirmed that.
Mitch was a quarterback in high school and was admittedly nervous to try wide receiver because of the fear of the unknown. As he learned on the field and grew in the weight room, he earned reps in games, and his confidence ballooned with those opportunities.
Craig Mettler, a former Griz defensive tackle, had a belief that Roberts would excel in college after what he saw coaching Roberts at Sentinel.
“Mitch has always been an incredible competitor,” he said. “At Sentinel, as our best and most capable athlete, we had him at QB, but knew he would excel at the Big Sky level as a wide receiver.
“Mitch has an uncanny ability to track and secure any pass that is thrown his way. It runs in the family; Ben and Mitch can both catch passes with chop sticks.”
Roberts points to wide receivers coach Brent Pease for molding him into an honorable mention All-Big Sky receiver. Pease, a former Griz quarterback, brings mountains of experience from having coached in the highest levels of football as an offensive coordinator in the SEC at Florida.
Roberts wasn’t sure where he fit in the receiving room early on because he was surrounded by studs like Akem and Samori Toure, who are both on professional teams, and record-setter Jerry Louie-McGee. He tried to stay positive and absorb as much information as he could while figuring out his role. His belief to keep pushing didn’t waver.
“That just goes back to competing, trying to get better and you never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “Think of yourself as a playmaker and doing your job for the team in whatever role that is. That’s how I looked at it.”
Roberts eclipsed 100 career catches during the season opener. He doubled his touchdown reception total when he caught two scores that game. He’s over 1,200 receiving yards through 41 career games while relying on his hands to make up for not being the fastest player.
He wasn’t ready for football to be over yet, so he opted to use the extra year of eligibility stemming from the pandemic this year. He’s also using the time to finish up his Master of Business Administration degree.
Fittingly, masterful might be an appropriate way to sum up the type of receiver he’s become in a few short years.
“Football’s not always going to be there, and I can’t take it for granted,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my experience here so much, and I wasn’t quite done. I know this team is special and we have a lot to achieve this year. Hopefully we can do something special.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.