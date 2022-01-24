MISSOULA — The women’s basketball game between Montana and Idaho, scheduled for Thursday night in Moscow, has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols in the Vandal program.
The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. Idaho also postponed its Monday game against Portland State and its Saturday home game against Montana State.
The next game for the Lady Griz will be Saturday at Eastern Washington.
