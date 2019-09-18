MISSOULA — Monmouth coach Kevin Callahan believes his defense will be in for quite the challenge against Montana this weekend.
The Grizzlies’ potent offense is averaging 31.7 points per game through three contests, which included a game at FBS No. 15 Oregon. The Hawks’ defense, on the other hand, is giving up 34.7 points on average.
Both teams come into the game at 2-1 overall and 2-0 against FCS competition. Montana owns a 61-17 win over North Alabama, which plays in the same Big South Conference as Monmouth, which has won its two games by just three points apiece.
Callahan’s Hawks will be put to the test when they travel to Missoula to take on the Griz in each team’s non-conference finale at 1 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ABC/FOX Montana.
“You pour over the video as you do each week and you’re always trying to find a weakness on your opponent or an area you might be able to exploit,” Callahan, who's in his 27th year as the Monmouth head coach, told 406mtsports.com this week in a phone call.
“I’m looking at their offense, I’ll be very honest with you, I can’t find any weaknesses. We’ve been going around as a staff and pouring over the video, and there just doesn’t seem to be a weak area at all.”
Callahan started his evaluation of the experienced offense by focusing on senior Dalton Sneed, who he called an “outstanding quarterback.” Sneed has completed 67.5% of his passes for 880 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
“He can throw the ball extremely well,” Callahan said. “He makes every type of throw. He’s accurate. He gets the ball out fast. He makes good decisions. On top of that, he can run the ball extremely well. He’s a threat. He’s a dangerous weapon that they have on every snap.”
Callahan proceeded to highlight the offensive line, which many considered the biggest question mark of the offense coming into the season. North Alabama coach Chris Willis said that group controlled the second half two weeks ago, and Callahan was impressed by what he saw on film in terms of them protecting Sneed and creating holes for the running backs.
“They’ve a very big, very talented offensive line,” Callahan said. “One of the bigger lines that we’ll see. I would say that as a team defensively, we’re a little bit on the smaller side, so obviously that’s a concern for us.
“Then they’ve got a tandem of running backs that come in and run extremely hard behind that big offensive line. I’m not just blowing smoke at you; I look at them and they are a very, very talented team on that side of the ball.”
That includes a balanced group receivers in Sammy Akem, Samori Toure and Jerry Louie-McGee. They and Dalton Sneed will try to exploit a defense that’s giving up 340.7 passing yards per game.
“Then you look at the talent on the perimeter that they have with the receivers,” Callahan said. “The first three guys, they all have something a little bit different that they bring to the table, but they all have explosiveness, they all make plays.
“They have the big guys on the outside. They have the guy inside who’s a threat to carry the ball on some of the jet sweeps. He can also run extremely well after the catch. What impresses me is they all go up and get the ball very well.”
Turning to the defense, Callahan singled out linebacker Dante Olson and safety Robby Hauck in a unit that held Oregon to 35 points the prior week.
“Their linebacker is an outstanding player,” Callahan said. “He’s a downhill player. He has the speed to play sideline to sideline. He’s a firm tackler. They have a safety who they’re able to fit into the run, but he’s also very good in the pass game, is very, very active on the field out there.”
Aside from preparing for the players, Callahan and his staff must prepare for a unique scheme run by defensive coordinator Kent Baer that they haven’t seen this year and might not see the rest of the season.
“That’s going to take some extra preparation on our part,” Callahan said. “You look at the three games that they’ve played. They dominated the one game. The other game they might have started a little bit slow, but they got rolling in the second half.
“Then, the most recent game against Oregon, when you look at that video, you don’t come away with the sense that they were outmatched at all. You come out with the sense that although they didn’t win the game, they matched up fairly well from a personnel standpoint.”
