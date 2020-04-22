MISSOULA — A half-dozen media types gathered around their home computers and smart phones Wednesday afternoon to ask Montana athletic director Kent Haslam about the status of the Lady Griz basketball program.
Many questions were lobbed about the whys and the whens of an eye-opening month of April. Why was Shannon Schweyen's contract as head coach not renewed after negotiations had started in March? Why did Haslam and interim coach Mike Petrino decline to talk to the media for three weeks after a change was made on April 1?
In the end, Haslam's answers boiled down to one central theme: He has high expectations for the tradition-rich Lady Griz program and those expectations weren't being met under Schweyen, who had a record of 52-69 in four seasons at the helm.
"This isn't YMCA basketball — we have big scoreboards for a reason, because we do keep score," Haslam said via Zoom. "I understand I have inserted some dynamics into the situation that make it a little bit more difficult because of the changes I've made.
"But with the fan base we have, the commitment we make to women's basketball, the facilities we've built and scholarships we fund ... we expect to win conference championships and make it to the NCAA tournament."
Back on March 12, Haslam was leaning toward extending Schweyen's contract. He initiated talks with her, but a new contract was never formally offered.
As the month of March wore on, Haslam began to understand more about the team roster and what it would look like moving forward. That roster was depleted on the final week of March when key reserves Gabi Harrington and Kylie Frohlich entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Shortly thereafter, Schweyen was informed her 28-year run as a Lady Griz coach, including 24 as an assistant, had come to an end.
"I just got a better understanding of what the culture was," Haslam offered. "... That's really the best way I can describe it."
Schweyen and the University of Montana continued to communicate in early April. She voiced her surprise and displeasure over her situation to 406mtsports.com on several occasions.
"Still bewildered how I could be promised a contract and have this happen," she expressed in a text message Tuesday afternoon.
Haslam said he finally got to the point where he needed to make an announcement this week about naming Petrino interim coach.
"There was some time when there was some back-and-forth conversation with Shannon," Haslam said. "I don't want to get into the details of what those were, but it was contributing to the length of that."
Enter Petrino, a man with nine years of experience as an NCAA Division I assistant coach, including the last four as an assistant under Schweyen. A man who was largely responsible for recruiting former Missoula Sentinel star Olivia Roberts to play at Wyoming, where she earned Mountain West Conference Player of the Year honors.
"When Mike was an assistant for me, he was a tireless worker," former Wyoming coach Joe Legerski said of his four years working with Petrino. "He knew everyone and always had an attitude that was positive that things could get done.
"He cares about the kids, and he's a Montana guy. Not only does he know X's and O's, but he takes the time to get to know people. He really believes in relationships, and he's spent a great deal of time doing that. He'll give every effort he has to be successful."
The challenge for Petrino is immense as an interim head coach. Montana will return three starters next season in Sophia Stiles, Abby Anderson and Madi Schoening. But the jury is out on whether the remaining three players from the 2019-20 roster — Carmen Gfeller, Shelby Schweyen and Jordyn Schweyen, all of whom redshirted last season — will return.
"Our roster is fluid," Petrino said Wednesday. "There's a lot of talk out there about what we don't have. We do have a healthy roster, contrary to what some might think. We're moving forward.
"I can tell you all the people we signed last fall are here, and anybody that's on the roster that finished the year, I've had communication with them, and some of the communication is ongoing. Then we've got a good three weeks of recruiting, and we know what we want."
One of the recruiting challenges for Petrino is his status as an interim coach. Haslam plans to do a national search next spring.
"In reality we're all interims," Haslam said. "I'm a temp on a year-to-year contract.
"I understand that with that title of interim comes a bit of a temporary feel. I also have great confidence in Mike. He has been told to make decisions for the long-term success and make decisions as if he was leading this program for the rest of his career. I understand (interim) will get used (by rivals while) recruiting, but it wasn't that long ago we didn't have any multi-year contracts here."
For now, the best that can be said about the Lady Griz is Petrino and assistants Jordan Sullivan, Nathan Covill and Jace Henderson are all hungry to deliver success this coming season. It's going to take help from players who weren't even on the team this past winter, but Petrino is not one to make excuses.
"The past three weeks, I've been very moved by all the attention for myself and our staff," he said. "I've gotten text messages, emails from supporters, fans, Lady Griz alum.
"They had a simple message: We want to support the program. There's an opportunity here, and we're going to make the best of it."
