MISSOULA — Montana completed its 2022 football schedule by adding a home game against Northwestern State, the school announced Friday.
The Griz will host Northwestern State, a Southland Conference team, for their season opener on Sept. 3, 2022, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. UM will not be making a return trip to Natchitoches, Louisiana, the home of the Demons.
The addition gives Montana the six home games it aims for in an 11-game season. The Grizzlies' two other non-conference games in 2022 are against Missouri Valley Football Conference teams; they'll host South Dakota on Sept. 10 and play at Indiana State on Sept. 17.
Northwestern State has gone 8-15 overall and 7-11 in conference play in two seasons under head coach Brad Laird, a former NSU quarterback. The Demons haven't made the FCS playoffs since 2004 and have gone just 3-6 in six playoff appearances dating back to 1988.
Montana is 3-0 all-time against Northwestern State, winning first-round playoff games in 2001, 2002 and 2004, the last of those coming during Griz coach Bobby Hauck's previous stint. UM has gone 12-3 against Southland Conference teams, most recently posting a 73-28 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the second round of the 2019 FCS playoffs.
