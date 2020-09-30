MISSOULA — The University of Montana women’s basketball program welcomes a new play-by-play broadcaster this season. Shawn Tiemann has been named “Voice of the Lady Griz” by Learfield IMG College, the university’s athletics multimedia rightsholder.
Following a nationwide search, Tiemann takes over the mic for Tom Stage, who announced last spring he was retiring after calling Lady Griz action for 25 seasons.
As part of its overall rights relationship with Montana, Learfield IMG College oversees all aspects of the Grizzly Sports Network, including identifying the talent and securing affiliate radio stations.
“I’m so grateful to have been chosen for this opportunity with the Lady Griz. It’s been a long-held dream of mine to serve as the regular voice of a Division I program, and to be able to do that for a tradition-rich women’s basketball program at such a prestigious university is highly rewarding,” said Tiemann.
“Todd Rahr, Riley Corcoran and the UM athletic department staff that I visited with made me feel like this was a place I needed to be. I have a big mic to fill with the departure of Tom Stage, but I’m so honored to follow up on what he built.
“I’m excited to work with coach Mike Petrino and his staff and bring Griz Nation the sights and sounds from Dahlberg Arena and all the Big Sky Conference locales.”
Tiemann has a robust play-by-play portfolio. He has called games for television and served as a talk-show host for various radio sports programs and college coaching shows.
He has been the play-by-play announcer for the Great Falls Voyagers of the Pioneer League (MLB Chicago White Sox) the last four seasons.
Additionally, he has been the voice of Rogers State University men’s and women’s basketball in Oklahoma and called college basketball for Oral Roberts, South Dakota State and John Brown.
Tiemann also has been color analyst for the NCAA Division II Heartland Conference basketball tournaments.
“We are thrilled to have Shawn join our broadcast team as the play-by-play announcer for the Lady Griz,” said Greg Sundberg, Montana Senior Associate AD for External Operations. “Shawn will bring a great deal of experience and excitement to the broadcast.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.