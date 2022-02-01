MISSOULA — Montana's athletic department is nearing the goal line in its fundraising quest for the Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility, UM athletic director Kent Haslam announced Monday.
The indoor facility is expected to be a game changer for the football program in its quest to win its first national championship since 2001. UM will become the first Big Sky team to have an inflatable practice structure, which will allow the Griz an indoor area to practice when there's inclement weather and which can be turned into an open-air space when the weather is nice.
FCS powers North Dakota State and South Dakota State decided to go with permanent indoor practice facilities, but those came at a higher expense. SDSU spent $32 million in 2014, while NDSU is estimating $35-40 million, which is about five times the $7.2 million Montana announced for its project.
Fundraising is expected to be completed within the calendar year, and the 110,000-square-foot facility is anticipated to be built by the spring of 2023, according to UM. It'll be of more immediate benefit to the football team if it can be completed by late November 2022 as the playoffs and winter weather approach.
"We have talked about the need for indoor practice space on campus for years. I am excited to see this project move from being a plan to an actual facility," Haslam said in a news release.
"An indoor facility will benefit all of our student-athletes and will be a great addition to the Missoula community. I appreciate the generosity of so many people who are continuing to invest in facilities that impact the day-to-day life of Grizzly student-athletes."
The Grizzlies' 2001 national title team raised $315,000 this past fall for an endowed scholarship and the facility, which will include a 100-yard artificial turf football field. Renderings showed the facility being at the River Bowl fields, just northwest of Washington-Grizzly Stadium and just south of the team's outdoor practice area at the River Bowl fields.
The facility will also benefit track and field because it'll include four 150-yard synthetic sprint lanes, two long jump pits, two pole vault bars and a throwing area for hammer, javelin, discus and shot put. The soccer and softball teams will also be able to practice in the facility.
The Montana Board of Regents still needs to approve the expenditure. The project will be 100 percent privately funded.
