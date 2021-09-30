MISSOULA — Talented players will be all over the field when No. 4 Montana and No. 6 Eastern Washington square off at 8:30 p.m. MT Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington.
Here are key Eagles players to keep an eye on when the undefeated teams face off in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.
Quarterback: Eric Barriere, No. 3
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior from Inglewood, California, finished second in voting for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top FCS offensive player, in spring 2021 and was fifth in fall 2019. Barriere is lighting it up again as he leads the FCS with 424.5 passing yards per game in four contests and leads the nation with 449.75 total yards of offense per game. He also leads the Big Sky and ranks second in the country with 16 touchdown passes, compared to two picks. Barriere’s completion percentage of 69.6% (110 of 158) paces the league and is sixth in the FCS.
Running back/fullback: Dennis Merritt, No. 6
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound senior running back from Leavenworth, Washington, has exploded this fall after he began to regain his form in the spring following a season-ending injury in 2019. Merritt leads the FCS with nine total TDs and seven rushing TDs. He paces the Big Sky and ranks 17th in the nation with 135 all-purpose yards per game. His 381 rushing yards are eighth in the FCS, while his 95.3 rushing yards per game are 15th in the nation. Merritt has 13 catches for 159 yards and two TDs. Hard to bring down, he ranks 13th in the FCS with 6.57 yards per carry.
Wide receiver/tight end: Talolo Limu-Jones, No. 1
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior wide receiver from Vallejo, California, has been the Eagles’ top receiver after a spring season in which he earned second-team All-America honors from three organizations. Limu-Jones ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 86.3 receiving yards per game and fifth in the league with 5.5 receptions per contest. He leads the team in both categories to go with his two TD grabs. The Eagles have five players with at least two TD receptions, highlighted by true freshman Efton Chism, a 3-star recruit who leads the conference with four receiving TDs.
Offensive line: Tristen Taylor, No. 65
The 6-foot-6, 320-pound senior left tackle from Stockton, California, is EWU’s most-experienced player, starting all 51 games in which he’s played since 2016. He’s already been a four-time All-Big Sky selection and landed on two first-team All-America teams in the spring. He’s nearing the school record of 55 games played and 52 starts despite missing 12 games in 2018 because of a knee injury. The Eagles have started the same five players on their offensive line this season. The five of them have combined to play in 144 career games while making 88 career starts.
Defensive line: Joshua Jerome, No. 55
The 6-foot-1, 280-pound sophomore defensive tackle from Monroe, Washington, has carried over his strong play from the spring, when he earned his first start and an All-Big Sky honorable mention. Jerome now has 11 starts under his belt and has been a regular presence around the ball. He leads the Eagles with 5.5 tackles for loss, while his per-game average of 1.38 is eighth in the Big Sky. Jerome is one of four Eagles with a forced fumble, and he’s the lone one to recover a fumble. He’s also gotten to the quarterback, recording two sacks and one quarterback hurry.
Linebacker: Ty Graham, No. 18
The 6-foot, 210-pound senior from Cheney, Washington, heads up the linebacker group and has been one of the most disruptive players on the defense. Graham leads the team with 40 tackles and ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 10 tackles per game. He’s found his way into the backfield to accrue 4.5 tackles for loss, the second most on the team, and two sacks, tied for the EWU lead. He’s also recorded two QB hurries and one INT. Graham spent 2016-18 at Idaho when it was still FBS, redshirted at EWU in 2019 and was an All-Big Sky honorable mention in the spring.
Cornerback/safety: Tre Weed, No. 7
The 6-foot, 185-pound sophomore cornerback from Sumner, Washington, has played in the possible max of 27 games and started 22 after coming to EWU as a 3-star recruit and the No. 12 prospect in the state. Weed was an All-Big Sky second-team pick in spring 2021 after being a Freshman All-American in 2019. This fall, he’s one of four Eagles with an interception and one of four with two pass breakups. He’s joined by senior safety Calin Criner, who wears the No. 4 legacy jersey and has seven INTs and three forced fumbles in 45 career games and 23 starts.
Special teams: Seth Harrison, No. 83
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound sophomore from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, has surprisingly struggled kicking field goals this season, making 4 of 9 attempts with a long of 38 yards. Harrison came into the season having made 18 of 21 FGs to rank second in EWU history at 85.7% while earning Freshman All-America honors in 2019 and second-team All-Big Sky honors in spring 2021. In the return game, Efton Chism and Justice Jackson are both averaging 23 yards per return on two kickoffs apiece. Chism is also the punt returner but is averaging just 4.3 yards on 10 returns.
