Quarterback: Sagan Gronauer, No. 14
Due to injuries suffered by the Bengals' starter and backup, Gronauer, a sophomore, will be thrown into the fire against the No. 3-ranked Griz. The Las Vegas, Nevada, native has tossed just 12 passes this season, but he played a larger role last year, also due to injuries. In his freshman season, he saw action in seven games, completing 55% of his passes for 633 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest game came against Cal Poly, where he passed for a career-high 273 yards. However, he turned the ball over at a one-to-one rate, giving up three interceptions.
Running back: Raiden Hunter, No. 5
Hailing from San Diego, California, the sophomore began his collegiate career in 2021 after registering 39 touchdowns throughout his prep career. With that, he earned immediate playing time, racking up 66 carries for 239 yards during his inaugural NCAA season. This year, he's taken it to a new level, already reaching a career mark of 262 yards. However, he has yet to reach the end zone through four games.
Wide receiver: Xavier Guillory, No. 1
One bright spot on the offense this season, the 6-foot-2 sophomore from Spokane, Washington, has shown big-play ability. After just 264 yards and one touchdown in 2021, he's registered 377 yards and three touchdowns through three contests this season. Against FBS San Diego State, Guillory beat his defender to get wide open for a 75-yard score. He's securing 94.3 yards per game so far this year.
Offensive line: Terron Carey, No. 54
The big man in the middle is the only returning Big Sky award winner from last season, earning a third-team all-conference nod. The quarterback of the offensive line, Carey paved the way for running backs in a program that averaged 122.4 rushing yards per game in 2021. That pace has dropped off just slightly this season at 98 rushing yards per contest.
Defensive line: Spencer Tatafu, No. 52
Out of high school, the 6-foot-2 defensive player went on a Latter-Day Saints mission trip, heading to Idaho State following that commitment. His first action on the gridiron came in the fall of 2021, when he played in seven games, having a small-scale impact. This year, though, he's turned into an impact performer, already recording five tackles for loss and leading the team with two sacks.
Linebacker: Charles Ike, No. 30
With a junior college background, the 6-foot senior came to Idaho State from College of the Canyons for his junior season. He quickly blossomed into a serviceable Division I player for the Bengals, playing in nine games during the 2021 season and making 44 tackles. He ramped it up towards the end of the season, collecting a career-high 13 tackles versus Weber State. This season, he's the team's leading tackler with 31 thus far.
Cornerback: Josh Alford, No. 1
The sophomore from Long Beach, California, has been the Bengals' lockdown corner this year, leading the team with three pass breakups. If he keeps up that pace, he'll long surpass the seven he had just a year ago as a freshman. Alford has started all 14 fall games he's been eligible for in his collegiate career, giving the Idaho State secondary a sense of stability with his presence.
Kicker/Punter: Ian Hershey, No. 10
The special teams unit is headed by Hershey, who boots field goals, PATs and kickoffs, while also serving as the punter. He entered this season as a freshman with many honors that make him, quite literally, one of Idaho State's best players. Hershey was rated a five-star kicker and punter, was a three-time All-American in high school and won the 2021 Chris Sailer National Kicker of the Year award. This season, he's 7 of 7 on extra points and 1 of 2 on field goal attempts. He averages 38.5 yards per punt.
