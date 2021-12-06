MISSOULA — James Madison’s roster is flush with standout players as the FBS-bound Dukes had the Colonial Athletic Association’s offensive player of the year, special teams player of the year and 14 all-conference honorees.
Here are the key JMU players to watch when sixth-seeded Montana plays at the third-seeded Dukes in the FCS playoff quarterfinals at 5 p.m. MT Friday at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Quarterback: Cole Johnson, No. 12
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound senior from Virginia Beach, Virginia, is one of the best QBs in the FCS, which is why he’s a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given to the top offensive player in the FCS. Johnson was selected as the CAA offensive player of the year and was a first-team All-CAA honoree. He ranks second in JMU history with 54 TD passes and third with 6,006 passing yards. Johnson has good decision making, throwing for 3,274 yards with 37 TDs and two INTs this fall. He had 11 TDs and seven INTs in eight games in the spring, which was his first season starting.
Running back: Latrele Palmer, No. 5
The 6-foot, 220-pound running back from Boyds, Maryland, has done his best to step up in the absence of Percy Agyei-Obese, who was a first-team All-American in the spring, is fourth in JMU history for rushing touchdowns but has played in only four games this fall, last playing on Oct. 23. Palmer has carried the ball 151 times for 691 yards, an average of 57.6 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. He’s run for only two TDs this year, both in the season opener, and he isn’t much of a receiving threat out of the backfield, catching only nine passes for 49 yards this year.
Wide receiver: Antwane Wells Jr., No. 7
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound redshirt freshman from Richmond, Virginia, already ranks fourth in JMU history with 20 TD catches and ninth with 1,720 receiving yards. Wells was named a first-team All-CAA receiver this fall after he was a Hero Sports FCS Freshman All-American in the spring. He has 73 catches for 1,117 yards and 14 TDs this fall, catching three TDs in each of the past two games. Wells has gone over 100 receiving yards six times, including in each of the past three games. Junior Kris Thornton, a 5-foot-8, 180-pound all-conference slot receiver, has 71 catches for 968 yards and 12 TDs this fall.
Offensive line: Nick Kidwell, No. 56
The 6-foot-6, 312-pound sophomore from Knoxville, Maryland, is JMU’s only offensive lineman who earned All-CAA recognition this fall, picking up first-team honors. Kidwell is in his second season as a full-time starter, starting all 12 games this fall at right tackle. He began the spring at right guard before moving to right tackle while still starting all eight games. Behind that O-line, the Dukes are averaging 41.2 points per game. They’ve scored 39 times through the air while averaging 280.3 yards per game and run for 14 TDs while averaging 162.6 yards on the ground.
Defensive line: Bryce Carter, No. 15
The 6-foot-1, 252-pound senior defensive end from Steelton, Pennsylvania, is a disruptive force who earned first-team All-CAA honors. Carter leads JMU with 16.5 TFLs to go with seven sacks and a team-high seven QB hurries. He was a two-year starter at Towson (2016-19), earning Hero Sports Sophomore All-American honors. Junior D-end Isaac Ukwu, a second-team All-CAA pick after missing the spring due to injury, leads JMU with nine sacks to go with 16 TFLs. Senior D-tackle Mike Greene, a second-team All-CAA pick after being a first-team All-American in the spring, is third on JMU with 10.5 TFLs
Linebacker: Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, No. 2
The 5-foot-10, 214-pound junior from Norfolk, Virginia, earned first-team All-CAA honors for the first time this fall after he was a second-team selection in the spring. Tucker-Dorsey has started all 12 games at weakside linebacker this season, regularly finding the ball to lead JMU with 94 tackles. He’s also tied for the team lead with four interceptions, picking off three passes in the past two games, including two in the second-round victory. Kelvin Azanama, a third-team All-CAA pick, is second on JMU with 82 tackles while starting all 12 games at middle linebacker.
Safety/corner: Greg Ross, No. 9
The 6-foot-1, 186-pound senior from Temple Hills, Maryland, earned first-team All-CAA honors in his first fall season with JMU while starting all 12 games at boundary-side cornerback. Ross is tied for the team lead with four interceptions after he picked off a pass in the second-round victory. He also leads JMU with nine pass breakups to go with 26 total tackles. Ross spent four season (2016-19) in the ACC at North Carolina, where he played in 24 games and started in 11 games. In his first year with JMU, he played in seven games and made five starts in the spring.
Special teams: Ethan Ratke, No. 91
The 5-foot-10, 186-pound senior from Mechanicsville, Virginia, is one of the most accomplished kickers in college football history. Ratke is the NCAA’s all-time leader in career field goals and scoring by a kicker. Ratke is also second in FCS history in scoring by any player and 13th in NCAA history in scoring by any player. He’s made 29 of 32 field goal attempts this year as he repeated as the CAA special teams player of the year. Long snapper Kyle Davis was a first-team All-CAA pick, while kick returner Solomon Vanhorse and punter Harry O’Kelly earned third-team honors.
