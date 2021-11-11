MISSOULA — Northern Arizona has multiple explosive playmakers and a collection of All-Big Sky talent spread around its roster.
The Lumberjacks showed that in their win over FBS Arizona earlier this season. But they've gone just 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the Big Sky, dropping out of playoff contention with a loss last week to UC Davis.
Here are the key players to watch when Montana faces NAU at 1 p.m. Saturday in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Quarterback: RJ Martinez, No. 15
The 6-foot, 185-pound true freshman from Austin, Texas, played his first snaps in the third game of the season and has become the primary quarterback since then. Martinez ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 220.9 passing yards per game while completing 63.1% of his passes. He’s fourth in the league with 13 TD passes compared to two interceptions, a ratio of 6.5 TDs to INTs, which is second best in the Big Sky. His best game came against Southern Utah as he threw for 417 yards and five TDs. He has shown some mobility, rushing 50 times for 215 yards and five scores.
Running back: Kevin Daniels, No. 22
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound true freshman running back from Glendale, Arizona, is having a big fall season after carrying the ball just 11 times in the spring. Daniels ranks seventh in the FCS and second in the Big Sky with 105.3 rushing yards per game. He’s rushed for 118 or more yards in four of eight games, topping out at 229 yards against Southern Utah. Daniels is averaging 5.97 yards per rush on 141 carries, totaling 842 yards. While gobbling up yards, he’s rushed for just two touchdowns. Daniels has some ability out of the backfield with 21 catches for 120 yards.
Wide receiver/TE: Coleman Owen, No. 6
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound redshirt freshman wide receiver from Gilbert, Arizona, has emerged in the fall after showing potential in the spring. Owen leads NAU and ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 66.9 receiving yards per game. He’s hauled in 137 or more yards in three of nine games, topping out with 163 yards against Southern Utah. He and sophomore Hendrix Johnson each have five touchdown catches. Johnson, who was on two Freshman All-America teams in 2019, is second on the team with 495 receiving yards, exploding for 174 yards on five catches vs. SUU.
Offensive line: Jonas Leader, No. 69
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound junior from Tucson, Arizona, has solidified the right tackle spot for NAU since he moved there in the spring and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors. Leader has started 25 consecutive games, with the previous 12 being at right tackle after the first 13 were at right guard. NAU has started five different O-line groupings, but Leader, left tackle Donovan Outlaw and left guard PJ Poutasi have remained constants. Behind that line, NAU is fourth in the Big Sky with 171.4 rushing yards per game and fifth with 243 passing yards per game.
Defensive line: Carson Taylor, No. 1
The 6-foot-4, 251-pound senior from Glendale, Arizona, is excelling as a hybrid defensive end and linebacker, being an All-Big Sky honorable mention in the spring as a D-end after playing at outside linebacker in 2019. Taylor is an edge rusher who has shown a propensity to get into the opposing team’s backfield, leading NAU and ranking ninth in the Big Sky with 10 tackles for loss, 1.25 per game. He also leads the team and is tied for eighth in the league with six sacks, 0.75 per game. He has 30 tackles, two forced fumbles, three QB hurries and three pass breakups.
Linebacker: Harrison Beemiller, No. 11
The 6-foot, 210-pound senior from Chandler, Arizona, has been a mainstay at linebacker for NAU since he transferred from South Dakota School of Mines. Beemiller has started all 26 games since the beginning of 2019 and earned second-team All-Big Sky honors in the spring. He’s second on the team and tied for 19th in the Big Sky with 7.5 tackles for loss, and he’s third on NAU with 55 total tackles. His best game came against FBS Arizona, when he racked up 10 tackles, 4.5 TFLs and forced a fumble. He also has one pass breakup and one QB hurry.
CB/Safety: Morgan Vest, No. 7
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound junior safety from Leander, Texas, is carrying over his strong play from the spring season, when he earned first-team All-Big Sky honors in his first live action since 2018 after he missed the 2019 season with an injury. Vest, who began his career in the SEC at South Carolina before going the junior college route to Kilgore College, is second in the Big Sky with four interceptions, behind only Montana’s Justin Ford, who has seven. He also leads NAU with 81 total tackles and is eighth in the league with nine tackles per game.
Special teams: DJ Arnson, No. 19
The 6-foot, 185-pound senior from Chandler, Arizona, has been bringing stability to NAU’s punt game since 2017. Arnson was named the FCS punter of the year in the spring, adding to his haul of All-American and All-Big Sky awards. He’s seventh in the Big Sky and 12th in the FCS with 44.2 yards per punt. Senior Luis Aguilar, who’s been an All-American in the past, has made just seven of 14 field goal attempts with a long of 41 yards. Draycen Hall is averaging 24.1 yards per kickoff return, which is fifth in the Big Sky, while Coleman Owen is at 3.2 yards per punt return.
