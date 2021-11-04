MISSOULA — Northern Colorado didn't play in the spring 2021 season after hiring Ed McCaffrey as head coach, so there was some uncertainty about the Bears coming into this season with a first-time college coach.
They've gone 3-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big Sky while trying to make a transformation via transfers. They have 17 former FBS players on the roster.
Here are the key UNC players to watch when Montana travels to play the Bears at noon Saturday in Greeley, Colorado.
Quarterback: Dylan McCaffrey, No. 12
The 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior from Castle Rock, Colorado, is somewhat struggling in his first year after transferring from Michigan, where he began his college career as a 4-star prospect and the No. 6 QB in the country in his recruiting class. McCaffrey, the son of head coach Ed McCaffrey, is completing 60.5% of his passes for 141.9 yards per game, which ranks ninth out of 11 qualified Big Sky QBs. He’s been picked off six times compared to just five TD passes. McCaffrey has netted 193 yards on 51 carries, both of which are third on the team, to go with four TD runs.
Running back: Gene Sledge Jr., No. 28
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound true freshman running back from Huntsville, Alabama, is flying under the radar as one of the better running backs in the Big Sky. Sledge ranks sixth in the conference by averaging 57.6 rushing yards per game. He rushed for two touchdowns last week, giving him four of the Bears’ nine touchdowns on the ground this season. Sledge’s 403 rushing yards lead the team as he’s averaging 3.9 yards on 103 carries. Senior Tru Wilson is second with 228 yards on the ground, but he’s rushed just 56 times in nine games, an average of 4.1 yards per carry.
Wide receiver/tight end: Kassidy Woods, No. 9
The 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore wide receiver from Addison, Texas, is excelling to a degree in his first season with UNC after transferring from Washington State. Woods leads the Bears with 42.8 receiving yards per game, which ranks 23rd in the Big Sky. His 4.1 receptions per game, 33 in eight games, rank 16th in the league. Woods has three of UNC’s eight receiving touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Dylan Thomas, a TCU transfer, is coming off his best game of the year, catching four passes for 183 yards against Sacramento State. He had 16 catches for 87 yards in his first seven games.
Offensive line: Grant Stephens, No. 76
The 6-foot-4, 295-pound junior from Missouri City, Texas, is one of only two UNC offensive linemen to start all nine games. Stephens has started every game at right tackle after starting all 12 games at right tackle in 2019. UNC didn’t play in the spring 2021 season. Right guard Jeremy Saddler has also started every game after being a backup in 2019. Left guard Kyle Ergenbright has started eight games in his return from an injury that limited him to four starts in 2019. He had started all 11 games at right tackle in 2018 before being moved to left tackle in 2019.
Defensive line: David Hoage, No. 34
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound sophomore defensive end from Denver, Colorado, has been causing headaches for opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen in his first full season as a starter. Hoage leads UNC and the Big Sky with 19 tackles for loss, while his 2.11 TFLs per game rank second in the league. He has 8.5 of the Bears’ 19 sacks and eight of their 30 QB hurries, both of which are team highs. Hoage has even recovered two fumbles and broken up one pass. Sophomore D-lineman Joe Golden is second on UNC in TFLs (6.5), sacks (3) and QB hurries (6).
Linebacker: Jace Bobo, No. 11
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound junior inside linebacker from Houston, Texas, is balling out in his first season as a full-time starter. Bobo leads UNC and ranks second in the Big Sky with 78 tackles, while his 8.7 tackles per game rank ninth in the conference. He’s found his way behind the line of scrimmage for four tackles for loss, one sack and one QB hurry. Bobo has also intercepted a pair of passes, both of which came in the past four games, His best tackling game came against Pac-12 Colorado, when he totaled 14. Outside linebacker Xander Gagnon, a Duke transfer, has added 4.5 TFLs.
Cornerback/safety: Jerone Jackson, No. 0
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior strong safety from Carson, California, is again one of UNC’s top defenders after being an All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2019. Jackson is tied for second on the Bears with 56 total tackles, five of which have been TFLs and one of which is a sack. He’s also broken up three passes, tied for the team high. Junior defensive back Aaron Harris has two of the Bears’ six interceptions and is tied for seventh on the team with 30 tackles, two of which have been TFLs. He’s even recovered a fumble. Free safety Nick Ciccio is fifth with 40 tackles.
Special teams: Ben Raybon, No. 96
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior kicker from Arvada, Colorado, has made just seven of his 12 field goal attempts (58.3%), but he does have four of the five longest makes this year in the Big Sky. Raybon has the longest make at 57 yards, MSU’s Blake Glessner hit from 54, and Raybon made from 51 and 49. His five misses have all come between 42-48 yards. Devin Bale has taken over punting duties and is averaging 42 yards on 37 punts. Uryan Hudson, a Colorado transfer, leads UNC with 23.4 yards per kickoff return on five attempts and is averaging eight yards on 13 punt returns.
