MISSOULA — Montana (6-2, 3-1 Big Sky) will try to become the first team to win at Portland State (5-4, 3-2) when it takes on the Vikings, who are 4-0 at home, at 3 p.m. MT Saturday in Portland, Oregon.
The following are key Vikings players to keep an eye on during the game, which will be broadcast on Root Sports.
Quarterback: Davis Alexander, No. 6
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior quarterback from Gig Harbor, Washington, has eclipsed every passing stat he put up in 2018 as he’s gained experience. Alexander has a strong arm and the ability to scramble to extend plays, ranking sixth in the Big Sky with 275.3 yards of total offense per game. He’s completed 59.2% of his passes for 2,046 yards, an average of 227.3 per game. Alexander has thrown 15 touchdown passes to four interceptions in 245 attempts. He’s run for a career-high 432 yards, for an average of 48 yards per game, to go with four scores, down from 12 last season.
Running back/fullback: Sirgeo Hoffman, No. 25
The 6-foot, 215-pound senior running back from Gresham, Oregon, is having a productive 2019 season after his 2018 campaign was cut short by an injury. Hoffman ranks sixth in the league with 77.4 rush yards per game, and his eight rushing touchdowns are tied for the second most. He’s piled up 697 rushing yards while carrying the ball 129 times, an average of 5.4 yards per carry with a long of 37 yards. Hoffman has 18 catches for 179 yards, an average of 19.9 yards per game. He’s backed up by Malik Walker, who’s run for 227 yards and four scores on 49 runs.
Wide receiver/tight end: Charlie Taumoepeau, No. 89
The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior tight end from Federal Way, Washington, earned three second-team All-American honors in 2018 and came into 2019 as a first-team selection. Taumoepeau is coming off his best game of the year, catching five passes for 127 yards. He has 366 receiving yards, an average of 52.3 through six games to go with one touchdown. As Taumoepeau draws attention, wideouts Davis Koetter and Emmanuel Daigbe have each have 27 receptions. Koetter has 460 yards and five scores. Daigbe has 440 yards and four TDs. Beau Kelly has three scores.
Offensive line: Korbin Sorenson, No. 77
The 6-foot-6, 305-pound junior left tackle from Kennewick, Washington, is again bolstering the O-line after earning third-team All-Big Sky honors in 2018. Sorenson has started 30 games in his career, the most among any offensive player. The five starting O-linemen have combined for 78 starts and have paved the way for the No. 3 rushing offense in the Big Sky with 212.8 yards per game. Center Garrett Stauffer has 24 career starts, right guard Babak Ghadaksaz and left guard Larry Brister each have nine career starts, and right tackle Shiloh Ta’ase has started six times.
Defensive line: Kenton Bartlett, No. 51
The 6-foot-3, 270-pound senior defensive tackle from Boise, Idaho, is the most experienced defensive starter and earned third-team All-Big Sky honors in 2018. Bartlett is a disruptive force, tied for the team lead with 6.5 TFLs and is tied for second with three sacks. He’s added a PBU, one QB hurry and 22 tackles. Also on the line, Shawn Richard has a team-best 4.5 sacks, while Anthony Del Toro and Jake Porter have three apiece. Del Toro has a team-high 6.5 TFLs; Porter and Semise Kofe have six apiece. Richard has forced one fumble, and Porter has recovered one.
Linebacker: David Joseph, No. 33
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound freshman hybrid linebacker/safety from Sacramento, California, has made his impact felt in a short time. Joseph has made three straight starts at the rover position while filling in for senior Romeo Gunt. He’s tallied 4.5 TFLs, 1.5 sacks, 27 tackles and one fumble recovery in nine games and four starts after a redshirt year. Gunt is third on PSU with 35 tackles to go with two TFLs, 0.5 sacks and one QB hurry. PSU has started three middle linebackers. Robert Holt has an INT and two forced fumbles. Zack Mandera has forced and recovered a fumble.
Cornerback/safety: Anthony Adams, No. 14
The 6-foot, 180-pound sophomore safety from Newberg, Oregon, has taken his versatile game to another level after making 11 starts as a freshman in 2018. Adams has been a ball hawk in the secondary, intercepting four passes, tied for the fourth most in the country. His 18 passes defensed are the most in the nation. Adams has found his way to the ball as a tackler, too, with a team-high 39 stops. He’s also blocked a kick. Alongside Adams, Deon Crayon and Greg Oliver each have two picks, while Crayon has nine PBUs. Sam Inos and Ryan Lesch both have one INT.
Special teams: Cody Williams, No. 57
The 5-foot-10, 190-pound sophomore kicker from Murrieta, California, is best remembered by Montana fans for drilling a game-winning 52-yard field goal in Missoula last year, when he was a third-team All-Big Sky selection as a true freshman. Williams has made 68.4% of his field goals (13 of 19), down from the 78.6% (11 of 14) he hit in 2018. He has upped his career long, nailing a 56-yard field two games ago. Williams made five of six field goals in the past weekend, and his 13 makes are the second most in the conference. He’s made all 34 of his extra point attempts. The Vikings have blocked three kicks.
