MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota will play at 1 p.m. MT Saturday in Vermillion, South Dakota, in the season opener for both teams.
The following are key Coyotes players to keep an eye on during the game.
***
Quarterback: Austin Simmons
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, was an All-MVFC honorable mention in 2018 and a preseason all-conference honorable mention in 2019. In his first year as a starter in 2018, Simmons broke out with 3,124 passing yards, which led the league and ranked fourth in the nation. He completed 61.2% of his passes with 18 scores to eight interceptions. He gained a team-best 590 rushing yards but finished with 332 after losses partly because of sacks. His 314.2 yards of total offense per game ranked first in the league and sixth in the country.
Running back: Kai Henry
The 5-foot-8, 200-pound junior from Miami, Florida, is South Dakota’s leading returning rusher. Henry rushed for 509 yards and seven touchdowns while playing in 10 games and earning eight starts in 2018. He averaged 50.9 yards per game and 3.9 yards per carry with a long run of 37 yards. As a true freshman in 2017, Henry piled up 613 yards and six touchdowns in 13 games. He took on a larger special teams role last season, gaining 197 yards on seven kickoff returns. He's not much of a receiving threat out of the backfield, averaging 8.8 receiving yards in 23 games.
Wide receiver: Dakarai Allen
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound senior from Largo, Florida, was a second-team All-MVFC wide receiver following the 2018 season and a preseason all-conference first-team selection in 2019. Allen is the team’s leading returning receiver, having tallied 48 catches for 703 yards, ranked sixth and seventh in the league. He caught five touchdowns and averaged 70.3 yards per game and 14.6 yards per reception in 10 games before missing the final game. Most of his production came in a five-game stretch in which he had caught 29 passes for 511 yards and three touchdowns.
Offensive line: Mason Scheidegger
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound junior from Fonda, Iowa, earned All-MVFC honorable mention status after the 2018 season and was a preseason all-league honorable mention in 2019. Scheidegger has started all 24 games since he was a redshirt freshman in 2017 and made 11 starts at left guard in 2018. The versatile lineman played all five spots in 2017 and started at four of them. Last year, Scheidegger helped an offense that led the MVFC and ranked 13th in the country with 285 passing yards per game, and ranked 42nd in the nation with 411 yards of offense per game.
Defensive line: Darin Greenfield
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound senior from Sheldon, Iowa, is a STATS FCS preseason second-team All-American and was a Walter Camp All-American in 2018, his first first-team honor after being on a second team, two third teams and a fourth team in 2017. Greenfield finished second in the league with 14.5 tackles for loss and had a team-high six sacks as he placed 20th in voting for the national defensive player of the year award. He earned first-team All-MVFC honors for the second consecutive year, posting 13 quarterback hurries, 55 tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
Linebacker: Jack Cochrane
The 6-foot-3, 230-pound junior from Mount Vernon, Iowa, is a preseason All-MVFC honorable mention after starting in all 11 games in 2018. Playing at middle linebacker, Cochrane posted 79 total tackles, which ranked second on the team and the most among returning players. He was one of four Coyotes players who forced and recovered at least fumble, carding one of each. He added 3.5 tackles for loss and broke up two passes. Coming through on the big stage, Cochrane had a career-high 12 tackles against eventual national champion North Dakota State.
Defensive backs: Phillip Powell
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior from Chicago earned preseason all-league honorable mention status despite having his 2018 season cut short because of a shoulder injury. Playing at strong safety, Powell tied for the team lead with two interceptions, picking off one pass in each of his first two games. He forced two fumbles in the season opener against FBS Kansas State in a near upset. Powell started the first three games before the injury limited him to just one more contest. He was South Dakota’s second-leading tackler with 18 through the first three games and added one tackle for loss.
Special teams: Brady Schutt
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound junior punter from Orange City, Iowa, is a preseason all-conference honorable mention in 2019. Schutt will be beginning his third consecutive season as the team’s starting punter. His average of 42.9 yards per punt ranked third in the league and 12th in the country. Schutt’s 10 punts of 50 or more yards, including a long of 60, were the third most in the MVFC. Of his 64 punts, he pinned 14 inside the 20-yard line and six inside the 10-yard line, forced 25 fair catches, had just three go for touchbacks and got one blocked.
