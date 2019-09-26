MISSOULA — Montana (3-1) will open its Big Sky Conference schedule and play its first ranked FCS team when it takes on No. 4 UC Davis (2-2) at 2 p.m. MT on Saturday in Davis, California.
The following are key Aggies players to keep an eye on during the game, which will be broadcast on Root Sports.
***
Quarterback: Jake Maier, No. 15
The 6-foot, 200-pound senior from La Habra, California, is widely considered one of the top FCS quarterbacks, if not the top one. Maier was a STATS FCS preseason first-team All-American, was the preseason Big Sky Conference offensive MVP and made the watch list for the Walter Payton award, given to the FCS offensive MVP. Maier, who made two All-American lists in 2018, has thrown for 1,233 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions this year. He’s completed 66.8% of his passes for 308.3 yards per game. The pocket passer has only 4 rush yards gained.
Running back/fullback: Ulonzo Gilliam, No. 34
The 5-foot-9, 185-pound sophomore running back from Merced, California, is coming off a year in which he was named a freshman All-American, landed on the All-Big Sky third team and was ninth in voting for the Jerry Rice award, given to the FCS freshman of the year. Gilliam is again leading the Aggies in rushing, having piled up 353 yards and four touchdowns through four games. He’s averaging 4.8 yards per carry on 73 rushes with a long run of 53 yards. He’s been a safety valve for Maier, catching 18 passes, third most on the team, and gaining 77 yards there.
Wide receiver/tight end: Jared Harrell, No. 2
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior wide receiver from Los Angeles, was an All-Big Sky third-team selection last year and has big shoes to fill with Keelan Doss going to the NFL. Harrell, named to the preseason All-Big Sky first team, is tied for the team lead with 24 catches and is second with 279 yards to go with his one score. He’s complemented by tight end Wes Preece, who has 15 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Carson Crawford leads the Aggies with 317 receiving yards on 24 catches and is one of three players with two touchdown catches.
Offensive line: Jake Parks, No. 60
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound sophomore right guard is coming off a true freshman season in which he received two first-team freshman All-American honors. Parks, a neurobiology major, moved positions after he started all 13 games in 2018 at center. The former three-star recruit is one of four returning offensive linemen who started at least 11 games last season. The other three returning starters on the line are junior left tackle Colton Lamson, junior right tackle Kooper Richardson and sophomore center Connor Pettek, a third-team freshman All-American in 2018.
Defensive line: Nas Anesi, No. 8
The 6-foot-1, 230-pound senior hybrid defensive lineman/linebacker from Carson, California, has consistently found his way to the football. Anesi is the only player on the team who’s forced and recovered a fumble, forcing one and recovering two for 11 yards. He’s gotten into the backfield for 1.5 tackles for loss and is one of just eight players with a sack. Anesi is also tied for seventh on the team with 14 tackles. On the rest of the line, Jordan Franklin has two tackles for loss, Bryce Rodgers has 1.5 TFLs and one fumble recovery, and Roland Ocansey has 1.5 TFLs.
Linebacker: Nick Eaton, No. 53
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound redshirt freshman strongside linebacker from Rocklin, California, is making a disruptive impact. Eaton leads the team in both tackles for loss and sacks, racking up 3.5 of each for 29 yards. He’s forced two of the six fumbles caused by the team and has broken up two passes. Eaton ranks fifth on UC Davis with 18 tackles and has one QB hurry. Middle linebacker Eric Flowers has a team-high 24 tackles, including 2.5 for a loss. Weakside linebacker Connor Airey has 23 tackles, one TFL, a team-high three breakups and one fumble recovery.
Cornerback/safety: Devon King, No. 21
The 5-foot-10, 165-pound sophomore cornerback from Richmond, California, has been a ball hawk to snag interceptions but has also been able to find his way into the backfield. King has two of the team’s three interceptions and has also forced two fumbles. He’s tied for second on the team with 23 tackles to go with 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup. Joining him in the secondary, cornerback Jordan Perryman has one interception, free safety Chris Venable is fourth on the team with 19 tackles and cornerback Isaiah Thomas has recovered two fumbles.
Special teams: Max O’Rourke, No. 43
The 6-foot-1, 178-pound senior kicker from Rocklin, California, is off to a strong start in his third season for UC Davis after he started at Boise State and went the junior college route. O’Rourke has made six of seven field goal attempts with a long of 48 yards. He’s connected on four field goals of 40 or more yards, three of which came last week. Punter Daniel Whelan is averaging 47.4 yards per punt with nine over 50 yards and a long of 62 yards. Jaylin White is averaging 13.2 yards per punt return, while Troy Spencer is at a clip of 22.4 yards per kickoff return.
